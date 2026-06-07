Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 7, 2026

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Published
Jun 07, 2026, 08:15 AM

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Singapore blocks online posts targeting Indian community; content likely from China-based platform

No evidence the posts are part of a coordinated campaign by any government, said Law Minister Edwin Tong.

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‘I’m not afraid of anything at this age’: Elderly jaywalkers risk their lives for convenience

In 2025, there were 15 fatal accidents involving elderly pedestrians who jaywalked.

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Bruised, unheard and unseen: Abused husbands in Singapore

Under-reporting and scarce support systems leave many men facing spousal violence in silence.

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‘I’m sure I am not the complete vehicle yet’: Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow

Siow, who said he was “really suaku” when he left for the US at 19, has been in politics for a year.

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Govt ready to help hawkers if needed, watching impact of rising costs on food prices: Grace Fu

Two community support schemes were launched to help Canberra residents with rising costs.

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I hired a humanoid robot to help clean my home. An auntie did most of the chores

Chinese companies are sending humanoid cleaners into homes to help them learn the job better.

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‘A dream come true’: Domestic workers receive BTS concert tickets as gifts from employers

Some employers bought BTS concert tickets, worth $200 to $300, for their domestic workers.

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Dead dugong spotted at Bedok Jetty; first recorded sighting since 2021

The marine mammal is considered critically endangered in Singapore.

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Perfect for sharing: Best value two-to-dine deals in town

Diners are skittish about eating out, so restaurants are coming up with set meals for two to draw them.

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Cyclist who sued for $500k in payouts awarded $55k over Nicoll Highway collision with motorcyclist

The cyclist was travelling on Nicoll Highway in 2021 when the motorcyclist collided with him.

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