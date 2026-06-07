Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 7, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Singapore blocks online posts targeting Indian community; content likely from China-based platform
No evidence the posts are part of a coordinated campaign by any government, said Law Minister Edwin Tong.
‘I’m not afraid of anything at this age’: Elderly jaywalkers risk their lives for convenience
Bruised, unheard and unseen: Abused husbands in Singapore
Under-reporting and scarce support systems leave many men facing spousal violence in silence.
‘I’m sure I am not the complete vehicle yet’: Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow
Siow, who said he was “really suaku” when he left for the US at 19, has been in politics for a year.
Govt ready to help hawkers if needed, watching impact of rising costs on food prices: Grace Fu
Two community support schemes were launched to help Canberra residents with rising costs.
I hired a humanoid robot to help clean my home. An auntie did most of the chores
Chinese companies are sending humanoid cleaners into homes to help them learn the job better.
‘A dream come true’: Domestic workers receive BTS concert tickets as gifts from employers
Some employers bought BTS concert tickets, worth $200 to $300, for their domestic workers.
Dead dugong spotted at Bedok Jetty; first recorded sighting since 2021
Perfect for sharing: Best value two-to-dine deals in town
Diners are skittish about eating out, so restaurants are coming up with set meals for two to draw them.
Cyclist who sued for $500k in payouts awarded $55k over Nicoll Highway collision with motorcyclist
The cyclist was travelling on Nicoll Highway in 2021 when the motorcyclist collided with him.