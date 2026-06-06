Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 6, 2026

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Published
Jun 06, 2026, 08:00 AM

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Marina Bay skyline could see bolder night light-ups to elevate experience

Curbs on new hotels, similar short-term accommodation in Upper Circular Road, Beach Road will also be lifted.

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F&B outlets expect strong turnout despite early World Cup kick-offs

They are introducing promotions, extended hours, and special menus to draw in crowds.

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Kimly subsidiary Hawkermania to run One Punggol Hawker Centre

Timbre + Hawkers ends its tenure on Aug 14, 2026, a year short of its three-year contract.

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Longer parking grace period for delivery riders at CapitaLand malls from July

For many delivery riders, the waiting time for orders often exceeds the current 10-min grace window.

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Young people aren’t rejecting marriage. They’re terrified of getting it wrong

Delayed marriage often means delayed parenthood – or no parenthood at all.

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Negeri Sembilan faces political uncertainty with state assembly dissolved

Analysts say move to call snap polls is a calculated risk by Anwar’s coalition.

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Dive into the deep blue at ArtScience Museum’s new ocean exhibition

It gives an immersive look at life under the sea.

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How to protect your family inheritance from disputes

Here are some uncommon clauses found in the wills of those diligent in their planning.

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Another S’porean arrested over links to Cambodia scam ring

A total of 30 suspects, comprising 24 Singaporeans and six Malaysians, remain at large.

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Jail for man who exploited underage girl overseas in video chats

Police raided his home and found 12,755 files of sexually explicit material involving children.

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