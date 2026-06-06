Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 6, 2026

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Marina Bay skyline could see bolder night light-ups to elevate experience
Curbs on new hotels, similar short-term accommodation in Upper Circular Road, Beach Road will also be lifted.
F&B outlets expect strong turnout despite early World Cup kick-offs
They are introducing promotions, extended hours, and special menus to draw in crowds.
Kimly subsidiary Hawkermania to run One Punggol Hawker Centre
Timbre + Hawkers ends its tenure on Aug 14, 2026, a year short of its three-year contract.
Longer parking grace period for delivery riders at CapitaLand malls from July
For many delivery riders, the waiting time for orders often exceeds the current 10-min grace window.
Young people aren’t rejecting marriage. They’re terrified of getting it wrong
Negeri Sembilan faces political uncertainty with state assembly dissolved
Dive into the deep blue at ArtScience Museum’s new ocean exhibition
How to protect your family inheritance from disputes
Here are some uncommon clauses found in the wills of those diligent in their planning.
Another S’porean arrested over links to Cambodia scam ring
A total of 30 suspects, comprising 24 Singaporeans and six Malaysians, remain at large.
Jail for man who exploited underage girl overseas in video chats
Police raided his home and found 12,755 files of sexually explicit material involving children.