Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 5, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Higher pay for public bus drivers will not lead to fare increases: LTA
Move should help with hiring and retaining drivers, but it is not a silver bullet, say experts.
First trout farm here aims to produce 3,000 tonnes of fish a year from 2028
S’pore family stranded after speedboat in Bintan capsizes
New Trump tariff of 12.5% would cover one-third of S’pore exports to the US
New bus lane leading to Woodlands Checkpoint to ease congestion
This is to facilitate more orderly queueing of vehicles, particularly during peak-hour traffic.
SIA has a new business class seat selection policy
How to avoid scams that are created by AI
Such internet scams have become so convincing that victims who don’t do extra checks are at risk.