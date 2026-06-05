Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 5, 2026

Updated
Published
Jun 05, 2026, 07:54 AM

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Higher pay for public bus drivers will not lead to fare increases: LTA

Move should help with hiring and retaining drivers, but it is not a silver bullet, say experts.

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First trout farm here aims to produce 3,000 tonnes of fish a year from 2028

It could aid nation’s goal of producing 30% of its local protein needs by 2035.

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S’pore family stranded after speedboat in Bintan capsizes

As the fast-moving boat turned a corner, it capsized in the middle of the river.

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New Trump tariff of 12.5% would cover one-third of S’pore exports to the US

Semiconductors, pharmaceuticals will remain exempted from the US tariff, MTI said.

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New bus lane leading to Woodlands Checkpoint to ease congestion

This is to facilitate more orderly queueing of vehicles, particularly during peak-hour traffic.

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SIA has a new business class seat selection policy

Holders of lower-priced business class tickets have fewer seats to choose from.

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How to avoid scams that are created by AI

Such internet scams have become so convincing that victims who don’t do extra checks are at risk.

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WP’s next challenge is to convince voters more alternative voices will help S’pore: Ex-NCMP

At GE2025, Yee Jenn Jong led the party’s team contesting East Coast GRC. 

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Co-living, wellness spaces to transform former MHA and British spy HQ sites

Tanglin project spans 610,000 sq ft and is expected to be completed in Q1 of 2027.

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Court acquits youth with autism, mental condition who assaulted parents

Probation or a mandatory treatment order was deemed unsuitable for the 19-year-old.

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