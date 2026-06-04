Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 4, 2026

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Published
Jun 04, 2026, 07:50 AM

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Key takeaways from insurer’s 2026 AGM

Bumper dividend powered by 165% year-on-year jump in net profit to $118.9m.

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PMA retailers grapple with new mobility scooter rules

Larger PMAs for users with bigger builds are no longer permitted.

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Police couple who met at work put their skills to good use at home

They emphasise the importance of honesty to their three children.

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SJI International to move to Hougang in 2030

Its current Thomson site is slated for housing.

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The case for giving S’pore workers a stake in the firms they help build

Employee ownership, profit-sharing may offer new opportunities for inclusive growth.

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Iran FM says ‘no tangible progress’ in talks but Trump says deal close

Trump said he wants to separate talks on the conflict in Lebanon and the Iran war.

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Malaysia’s waste-to-energy push raises fears in the community

Move eases landfill strain but residents, green groups worry about pollution risks.

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SpaceX sets record price for blockbuster IPO

The company is aiming to raise US$75b, the most ever for an IPO.

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Critically endangered leopard cats in Changi to be relocated

Fewer than 50 of them are estimated to reside here.

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15 months’ jail, caning for man who molested teen on S’pore-bound flight

He molested the victim while she was asleep, and continued even after she tried to move away.

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