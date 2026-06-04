Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 4, 2026

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Key takeaways from insurer’s 2026 AGM
PMA retailers grapple with new mobility scooter rules
Police couple who met at work put their skills to good use at home
SJI International to move to Hougang in 2030
The case for giving S’pore workers a stake in the firms they help build
Iran FM says ‘no tangible progress’ in talks but Trump says deal close
Malaysia’s waste-to-energy push raises fears in the community
SpaceX sets record price for blockbuster IPO
Critically endangered leopard cats in Changi to be relocated
15 months’ jail, caning for man who molested teen on S’pore-bound flight
He molested the victim while she was asleep, and continued even after she tried to move away.