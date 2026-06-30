Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 30, 2026

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As WP cadres close ranks behind Pritam, can the party win over middle ground voters?
Show of solidarity raises question whether political survival has trumped principles.
Siglap nursing home to have licence revoked
Central kitchens, caterers, restaurants tied to most food poisoning cases
French bakery Paul’s Paragon outlet suspended after cockroach infestation
First housing facility for bus drivers opens next to Sengkang depot
It houses bus drivers from China, who previously lived in HDB flats rented by SBS Transit.
Bangladesh sentences S’porean tycoon for financial crime
His lawyers say ruling “invalid” and their client had learnt about the matter via the media.
S. Korea’s early World Cup exit sparks anger and calls for reforms
Investment giant set to give S’pore medtech start-ups international boost
Defences against Disease X weakened by one missing ingredient: Trust
A food lover’s guide to Tasmania: Farms, vineyards, distilleries and more
Produce fresh from the source, strong agritourism ethos has driven the state’s popularity.