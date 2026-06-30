Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 30, 2026

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Published
Jun 30, 2026, 08:07 AM

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As WP cadres close ranks behind Pritam, can the party win over middle ground voters?

Show of solidarity raises question whether political survival has trumped principles.

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Siglap nursing home to have licence revoked

It was found to have “serious and systemic lapses”, MOH said.

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Central kitchens, caterers, restaurants tied to most food poisoning cases

CDA investigated a total of 113 gastroenteritis outbreaks in 2024 and 2025.

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French bakery Paul’s Paragon outlet suspended after cockroach infestation

It had accumulated 12 demerit points within a 12-month period.

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First housing facility for bus drivers opens next to Sengkang depot

It houses bus drivers from China, who previously lived in HDB flats rented by SBS Transit.

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Bangladesh sentences S’porean tycoon for financial crime

His lawyers say ruling “invalid” and their client had learnt about the matter via the media.

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S. Korea’s early World Cup exit sparks anger and calls for reforms

Accountability and governance issues are among key questions.

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Investment giant set to give S’pore medtech start-ups international boost

Sante Accel Singapore aims to help create four startups over the next three years.

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Defences against Disease X weakened by one missing ingredient: Trust

Countries are not cooperating with one another on public health.

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A food lover’s guide to Tasmania: Farms, vineyards, distilleries and more

Produce fresh from the source, strong agritourism ethos has driven the state’s popularity.

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