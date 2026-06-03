Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 3, 2026

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Religious Rehabilitation Group studies impact of AI, tech on radicalisation
Extremist content is now very personalised, reducing time taken to radicalise people, says Shanmugam.
Koh Poh Koon returns to healthcare as surgeon
3 arrested after locking woman, child on balcony of MBS hotel during robbery
The AI layoffs narrative obscures what’s really happening in S’pore
New species of venomous box jellyfish discovered off the coast of Sentosa
BTS ticket sales: Beware of scams, buy only from official channels, say police, CASE
Received a ‘tax penalty’ notice from IRAS? It could be a scam
Notices and letters on confidential tax matters are accessible securely via the myTax Portal.
PDPC investigating potential data breach at PCF Sparkletots
“A portion” of the pupil management system used by the school was accessed without authorisation.
Jakarta TV channel unintentionally airs porn video
The incident took place in the morning on Pancasila Day, a public holiday in Indonesia.
How to evacuate when a medical emergency strikes overseas
Demand is rising for medical evacuation as more seniors travel and more tourists seek adventure.