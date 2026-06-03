Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 3, 2026

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Published
Jun 03, 2026, 08:00 AM

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Religious Rehabilitation Group studies impact of AI, tech on radicalisation

Extremist content is now very personalised, reducing time taken to radicalise people, says Shanmugam.

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Koh Poh Koon returns to healthcare as surgeon

He had said that he would resign from political office on June 1 for family reasons.

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3 arrested after locking woman, child on balcony of MBS hotel during robbery

The woman and her child sustained minor injuries.

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The AI layoffs narrative obscures what’s really happening in S’pore

A wrong diagnosis could lead to a wrong solution.

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New species of venomous box jellyfish discovered off the coast of Sentosa

Researchers advised beachgoers to take precautions while swimming in the ocean.

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BTS ticket sales: Beware of scams, buy only from official channels, say police, CASE

BTS will perform at the National Stadium on Dec 17, 19, 20 and 22 at 7pm.

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Received a ‘tax penalty’ notice from IRAS? It could be a scam

Notices and letters on confidential tax matters are accessible securely via the myTax Portal.

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PDPC investigating potential data breach at PCF Sparkletots

“A portion” of the pupil management system used by the school was accessed without authorisation.

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Jakarta TV channel unintentionally airs porn video

The incident took place in the morning on Pancasila Day, a public holiday in Indonesia.

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How to evacuate when a medical emergency strikes overseas

Demand is rising for medical evacuation as more seniors travel and more tourists seek adventure.

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