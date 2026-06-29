Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 29, 2026

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Pritam Singh re-elected, cementing his position as Workers’ Party chief
Can swimming in the S’pore River make a return? 3 ways to build identity here
Moving abroad with no job: Why young S’poreans are risking it all
Those who have moved warn that though it can be rewarding, it is also a financial risk.
Cashless kids: How digital wallets are replacing pocket money
In Singapore, children and parents have several cashless payment options to choose from.
Why hitting doesn’t teach, and what parents can do to discipline children instead
Iran and US agree to halt attacks and renew talks, report says
Both sides plan to meet tomorrow in Qatar, Axios reported, citing a senior US official.
No-fuss guide to Johor state election on July 11
The ruling coalition is squaring off against its own federal ally, straining Anwar’s administration.