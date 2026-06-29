Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 29, 2026

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Published
Jun 29, 2026, 07:49 AM

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Pritam Singh re-elected, cementing his position as Workers’ Party chief

Party sources said he received about 80% of the vote in the secret ballot.

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Can swimming in the S’pore River make a return? 3 ways to build identity here

The ideas were gleaned from plenaries at the recent World Cities Summit.

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Moving abroad with no job: Why young S’poreans are risking it all

Those who have moved warn that though it can be rewarding, it is also a financial risk.

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Cashless kids: How digital wallets are replacing pocket money

In Singapore, children and parents have several cashless payment options to choose from.

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Why hitting doesn’t teach, and what parents can do to discipline children instead

Experts say teenagers are capable of understanding and discussing consequences

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Iran and US agree to halt attacks and renew talks, report says

Both sides plan to meet tomorrow in Qatar, Axios reported, citing a senior US official.

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No-fuss guide to Johor state election on July 11

The ruling coalition is squaring off against its own federal ally, straining Anwar’s administration.

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AI’s next frontier? China, US look to space in the computing race

The emerging field has become a hot topic in the AI and commercial space sectors.

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China, S’pore and the mad chase of convenience

Both societies are converging on a similar outcome: increasingly frictionless lives.

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Travel guide to Amed, Bali: Where to snorkel, stay, shop and eat

Prices of accommodation, food are lower than in popular areas like Canggu, Seminyak.

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