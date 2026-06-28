Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 28, 2026

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Going big: Why some Singaporeans choose to have 5 or more kids
2.1 per cent of all babies born in 2025 are their families’ fifth or later child, up from 1.5 per cent in 2005.
US carries out fresh strikes against Iran after tanker struck in Hormuz, escalating hostilities
Testing times ahead as Iran aims for control of Strait of Hormuz
Two brothers diagnosed with Sanfilippo syndrome, a rare disorder dubbed ‘childhood dementia’
As there is no cure, care focuses on easing symptoms and maintaining quality of life.
A faded letter, three forgotten families
A Singapore family’s search for its roots in China's Chaoshan led to three extraordinary reunions.
Small cat, big myth: The curious case of the Singapura
The Singapura cat became a global sensation on the back of a compelling origin story but the truth may be far less local.
Beyond concerts and casinos: Selling a side of Singapore tourists can’t find elsewhere
Big ticket attractions are all very well, but Singapore should also use its unique network of parks and cycling trails to draw visitors.
Still saying money doesn’t grow on trees? There are better ways to teach kids about it
Involve pre-schoolers during grocery shopping and teach older children about needs and wants.
Polar turns 100: How a home-grown bakery became part of everyday Singapore life
Polar Puffs & Cakes marks its 100th anniversary in 2026, and is looking beyond Singapore for growth.