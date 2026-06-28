Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 28, 2026

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Published
Jun 28, 2026, 08:14 AM

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Going big: Why some Singaporeans choose to have 5 or more kids

2.1 per cent of all babies born in 2025 are their families’ fifth or later child, up from 1.5 per cent in 2005.

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US carries out fresh strikes against Iran after tanker struck in Hormuz, escalating hostilities

Both sides have accused the other of violating the agreement reached two weeks ago.

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Testing times ahead as Iran aims for control of Strait of Hormuz

Arab Gulf states grow uneasy as US-Iran talks on Hormuz's future status drag on.

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Two brothers diagnosed with Sanfilippo syndrome, a rare disorder dubbed ‘childhood dementia’

As there is no cure, care focuses on easing symptoms and maintaining quality of life.

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A faded letter, three forgotten families

A Singapore family’s search for its roots in China's Chaoshan led to three extraordinary reunions.

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Small cat, big myth: The curious case of the Singapura

The Singapura cat became a global sensation on the back of a compelling origin story but the truth may be far less local.

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Beyond concerts and casinos: Selling a side of Singapore tourists can’t find elsewhere

Big ticket attractions are all very well, but Singapore should also use its unique network of parks and cycling trails to draw visitors.

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Still saying money doesn’t grow on trees? There are better ways to teach kids about it

Involve pre-schoolers during grocery shopping and teach older children about needs and wants.

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Polar turns 100: How a home-grown bakery became part of everyday Singapore life

Polar Puffs & Cakes marks its 100th anniversary in 2026, and is looking beyond Singapore for growth.

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Play the ST×NLB Crossword: Toilet purveyor, or ticket to prosperity

Who probably didn’t actually see a lion?

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