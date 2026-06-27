Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 27, 2026

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Condo by-laws cannot limit owners’ right to rent out units: BCA
Ringgit expected to weaken further against Singdollar in 2026
Political uncertainty in Malaysia, expectations of higher US rates are putting pressure on the currency.
US strikes Iran in response to attack on cargo ship in Strait of Hormuz
Nobody was hurt after an “unknown object” struck a Singapore-flagged ship in the waterway.
Money no enough? The price of parenthood in East Asia
Hundreds of thousands of dollars are spent raising a child in Asia’s more developed economies.
Judge denies MSF’s bid for baby boy to be placed in foster care
‘I don’t believe in this thing called strawberry generation’: Chan Chun Sing
Giving up a $90k salary to job hunt Down Under
NGL (not gonna lie), touching grass and the generational divide
Gen Z workers have helped to make office communications more informal, says the writer.
New traffic camera to detect speeding offences on BKE from July 1
The speed camera has been in place at the 9km mark on the BKE towards Woodlands since June 16.
Former executive chairman of two mosques gets 14 months’ jail for graft
His price tips helped friend’s firm win $223k in contracts linked to the places of worship.