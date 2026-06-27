Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 27, 2026

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Published
Jun 27, 2026, 07:52 AM

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Condo by-laws cannot limit owners’ right to rent out units: BCA

Power to make by-laws meant to regulate management, use of common property.

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Ringgit expected to weaken further against Singdollar in 2026

Political uncertainty in Malaysia, expectations of higher US rates are putting pressure on the currency.

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US strikes Iran in response to attack on cargo ship in Strait of Hormuz

Nobody was hurt after an “unknown object” struck a Singapore-flagged ship in the waterway.

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Money no enough? The price of parenthood in East Asia

Hundreds of thousands of dollars are spent raising a child in Asia’s more developed economies.

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Judge denies MSF’s bid for baby boy to be placed in foster care

He was not persuaded that fostering was the ideal arrangement.

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‘I don’t believe in this thing called strawberry generation’: Chan Chun Sing

Defence minister said young people want to be inspired to a higher cause.

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Giving up a $90k salary to job hunt Down Under

Some Singaporeans are risking it all to move abroad with no job.

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NGL (not gonna lie), touching grass and the generational divide

Gen Z workers have helped to make office communications more informal, says the writer.

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New traffic camera to detect speeding offences on BKE from July 1

The speed camera has been in place at the 9km mark on the BKE towards Woodlands since June 16.

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Former executive chairman of two mosques gets 14 months’ jail for graft

His price tips helped friend’s firm win $223k in contracts linked to the places of worship.

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