Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 26, 2026

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Published
Jun 26, 2026, 07:56 AM

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Will Pritam Singh stay or be ousted as WP chief?

Cadres to vote on his fate on Sunday but no challengers for top role confirmed yet.

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Firm in unpaid wages case had financial woes since 2023, still owes DBS money

HSBC filed charge in 2023 against KPA Engineering, which later settled debt.

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Rules on the hiring of migrant workers and safeguards in place to protect them

Labour lawyers said there are limits to the current legal, financial safeguards for migrant workers.

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ATMs, cashpoints to be closer to home as banks expand support for seniors

Cash still plays an important role for some Singaporeans including seniors.

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Integrated QR payment for PayNow users with proposed upgrades

Currently, not all banking apps or wallets can scan a NETS QR code.

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School bus operators can raise fares by up to 20% in July, August: MOE

Ministry did not provide details on how many will be raising their monthly fares.

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SIA chief’s annual pay rises to $9.7m after record revenue

He received around $7m in the previous year.

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Robot nation: China’s bid to beat its demographic decline

The country’s workforce is set to fall to 300 million by the end of the century.

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Ronaldo’s World Cup goal captured by S’porean photographer

The photo was shared on Ronaldo’s personal Instagram account and has almost eight million likes.

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$9k fine for former PR who defaulted on national service

He pleaded guilty to two charges of remaining outside Singapore without a valid exit permit.

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