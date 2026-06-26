Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 26, 2026

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Will Pritam Singh stay or be ousted as WP chief?
Firm in unpaid wages case had financial woes since 2023, still owes DBS money
Rules on the hiring of migrant workers and safeguards in place to protect them
Labour lawyers said there are limits to the current legal, financial safeguards for migrant workers.
ATMs, cashpoints to be closer to home as banks expand support for seniors
Integrated QR payment for PayNow users with proposed upgrades
School bus operators can raise fares by up to 20% in July, August: MOE
SIA chief’s annual pay rises to $9.7m after record revenue
Robot nation: China’s bid to beat its demographic decline
Ronaldo’s World Cup goal captured by S’porean photographer
The photo was shared on Ronaldo’s personal Instagram account and has almost eight million likes.
$9k fine for former PR who defaulted on national service
He pleaded guilty to two charges of remaining outside Singapore without a valid exit permit.