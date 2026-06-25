Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 25, 2026

Updated
Published
Jun 25, 2026, 08:01 AM

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Workers from third company say they are also owed wages

All three firms linked to Indian national and Singapore PR Ramu Palani Velu.

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Woodlands, Bishan and Bukit Merah flats most popular in June BTO launch

HDB projects in Ang Mo Kio, Sembawang see lower interest among applicants.

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High-nutrition S’pore tomatoes, fish could soon be on airline menus and in schools

The partnership aims to strengthen S’pore’s food security by reducing reliance on food imports.

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Economic review wraps up with call for S’pore to adapt faster to AI-driven world

Strategies laid out in final report include developing new engines of growth.

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Why S’poreans still struggle to speak up at work

Our culture of reticence has enormous economic implications.

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US promises to protect Gulf states’ interests in Iran talks

Rubio on regional tour to reassure those targeted by Tehran’s missiles, drones during the conflict.

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Magnitude-6.9 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning

There were no immediate reports of major damage.

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Female succession still off the table as Japan plans overhaul of Imperial Law

Imperial family now just 16 members, with three eligible male heirs.

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Focus on one-child couples is an easier baby booster than on large families

In this podcast, we explore whether money alone can shift a couple’s mindsets to having more kids here.

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Want to sing? S’pore choirs for every singer, from dabbler to pro

Try the viral one-day choir Sing Song Social Club, with no experience or audition required.

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