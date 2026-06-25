Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 25, 2026

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Workers from third company say they are also owed wages
Woodlands, Bishan and Bukit Merah flats most popular in June BTO launch
High-nutrition S’pore tomatoes, fish could soon be on airline menus and in schools
The partnership aims to strengthen S’pore’s food security by reducing reliance on food imports.
Economic review wraps up with call for S’pore to adapt faster to AI-driven world
Why S’poreans still struggle to speak up at work
US promises to protect Gulf states’ interests in Iran talks
Rubio on regional tour to reassure those targeted by Tehran’s missiles, drones during the conflict.
Magnitude-6.9 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning
Female succession still off the table as Japan plans overhaul of Imperial Law
Focus on one-child couples is an easier baby booster than on large families
In this podcast, we explore whether money alone can shift a couple’s mindsets to having more kids here.
Want to sing? S’pore choirs for every singer, from dabbler to pro
Try the viral one-day choir Sing Song Social Club, with no experience or audition required.