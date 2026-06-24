Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 24, 2026

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Published
Jun 24, 2026, 07:52 AM

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More come forward with claims of unpaid wages linked to air-con firm

Number of affected workers from KPA Engineering, SK Industries climbs to 400.

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S’pore investigating 2 men linked to Prince Group after US sanctions

Since March 2026, more than $600m in cash, assets have been seized.

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Mandarin or dialect, no need to pick sides, says council

Several MPs have also weighed in on the issue regarding Teochew film Dear You.

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Sea routes more than just for trade, rules should be updated: Chan Chun Sing

World increasingly connected via undersea data, energy cables, said the Defence Minister.

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Fuel charge waived for cruise guests departing from S’pore

It applies to Genting Dream, Star Voyager passengers departing from Friday.

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New Taiwan-Japan tourist ferry could play a different role in crisis

Ferry is on Tokyo’s list of ships for evacuating islanders to mainland Japan.

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The old model is broken. Telcos here need to reinvent themselves

Consolidation may ease some pain but it won’t address the many challenges the sector faces.

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More younger people in S’pore are seeking help for hip pain

Doctors attribute the rise to more participation in sports and exercise.

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Australian bookshops look to tax breaks, vouchers to stay afloat

They struggle to compete with online sellers, retail chains that offer big discounts.

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Ex-SAF captain admits to cheating victims of over $143k, dealing with vape devices in camp

Many of his victims were his subordinates.

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