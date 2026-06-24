Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 24, 2026

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More come forward with claims of unpaid wages linked to air-con firm
S’pore investigating 2 men linked to Prince Group after US sanctions
Mandarin or dialect, no need to pick sides, says council
Sea routes more than just for trade, rules should be updated: Chan Chun Sing
World increasingly connected via undersea data, energy cables, said the Defence Minister.
Fuel charge waived for cruise guests departing from S’pore
New Taiwan-Japan tourist ferry could play a different role in crisis
The old model is broken. Telcos here need to reinvent themselves
Consolidation may ease some pain but it won’t address the many challenges the sector faces.
More younger people in S’pore are seeking help for hip pain
Australian bookshops look to tax breaks, vouchers to stay afloat
They struggle to compete with online sellers, retail chains that offer big discounts.