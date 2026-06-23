Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 23, 2026

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Judiciary, Law Society to form joint committee to tackle lawyers’ attrition
How Johor’s political stand-off could leave RTS Link passengers stranded
Spat between federal, state politicians may complicate plans to build a city transit system.
‘C’mon, please don’t do this’: SFA, in response to diner appearing to eat off hawker centre table
GV seeking IMDA approval for more Teochew screenings of Dear You
Britain’s second thoughts about Brexit are only growing stronger
Most voters now see Brexit as a mistake, yet no major politician is willing to reverse course.