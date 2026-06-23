Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 23, 2026

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Published
Jun 23, 2026, 07:52 AM

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Judiciary, Law Society to form joint committee to tackle lawyers’ attrition

Court deadlines, interactions with judges cited as sources of stress.

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How Johor’s political stand-off could leave RTS Link passengers stranded

Spat between federal, state politicians may complicate plans to build a city transit system.

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‘C’mon, please don’t do this’: SFA, in response to diner appearing to eat off hawker centre table

There is no such thing as a three-second rule, said the agency.

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GV seeking IMDA approval for more Teochew screenings of Dear You

This is on top of 16 public screenings of the film in Teochew, which are sold out.

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Britain’s second thoughts about Brexit are only growing stronger

Most voters now see Brexit as a mistake, yet no major politician is willing to reverse course.

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Critically endangered hawksbill turtle spotted in East Coast Park

The encounter marks one of the first arrivals of the 2026 nesting season.

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Former US Fed chairman Alan Greenspan dies, aged 100

He was the head of the Federal Reserve from 1987 to 2006.

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WFH? For World Cup, even JPMorgan says yes

Employers in host cities are encouraging staff to work remotely on match days.

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Soak up the sun, stars in Mandurah, an hour’s drive from Perth

Outdoor activities include kayaking, cycling and stargazing.

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Jail for man who molested, harassed SIA flight attendant on plane

He committed the offences on board a Singapore-bound flight from Thailand.

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