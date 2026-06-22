Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 22, 2026

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Published
Jun 22, 2026, 07:58 AM

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Campaign to normalise request for less salt, sauces to roll out later this year

Ultra-processed foods is another area of concern.

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Course enrolments soar as AI fever grips Singapore

The boost in earnings has been significant for some training providers.

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M1-Simba deal collapse not necessarily a setback for consumers

The failed transaction has wider implications for S’pore’s telecommunications sector.

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Iranians walk out of US talks after Trump threat

Iran’s chief negotiator said they do not take American threats into account.

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KL folk can’t elect who runs the capital. This new minister is giving them a voice

Hannah Yeoh moves to engage residents in bid to give them more say in how city is run.

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askST Jobs: How important is it to laugh at my boss’ jokes?

Would doing so help your career?

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What camera traps have uncovered about wildlife in S’pore

They help researchers gain insight into elusive creatures such as the Sunda pangolin and greater mouse-deer.

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Brother v brother: Youngest sibling wins suit against eldest over mum’s estate

The dispute concerned the family home, a property in Eunos valued at $9 million.

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12-year legal battle against expert witness for overcharging thrown out for 3rd time

Surgeon Hong Ga Sze is glad that “justice had run its course”.

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Is it bad to sleep with my pet?

It comes down to your appetite for the risk of getting sick, say experts.

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