Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 22, 2026

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Campaign to normalise request for less salt, sauces to roll out later this year
Course enrolments soar as AI fever grips Singapore
M1-Simba deal collapse not necessarily a setback for consumers
The failed transaction has wider implications for S’pore’s telecommunications sector.
Iranians walk out of US talks after Trump threat
KL folk can’t elect who runs the capital. This new minister is giving them a voice
Hannah Yeoh moves to engage residents in bid to give them more say in how city is run.
askST Jobs: How important is it to laugh at my boss’ jokes?
What camera traps have uncovered about wildlife in S’pore
They help researchers gain insight into elusive creatures such as the Sunda pangolin and greater mouse-deer.