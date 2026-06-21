Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 21, 2026

Updated
Published
Jun 21, 2026, 07:53 AM

Iran team, Vance head for Switzerland but Lebanon fighting continues

Tehran has closed the Strait of Hormuz over Israeli attacks in Lebanon.

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As hotel restrictions ease, what’s next for Upper Circular Road and Beach Road?

Tourists said they hope the move could lead to lower rates.

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Inspiring dads: How three fathers showed up when it mattered most

This Father’s Day, they share their stories of strength and selflessness.

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S’pore man targeted by ex-schoolmate who posted AI images of them as couple with baby

Checks on June 15 found that the woman’s Instagram account had been deactivated.

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Emergency doctor warns of risk to road users amid accidents involving drug abuse

Over a 12-day period in June, three men were charged with driving under the influence of drugs.

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Man gets electrical pulses in spine to block pain from rare condition

Treatment via pulse generator jams pain signals, improving patient’s quality of life.

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HarbourFront Centre to close from July 27

The mall will be redeveloped into a mixed-use building with an elevated park.

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Parents, stop complaining about your kids. Do it for the future of S’pore

Having children has a reputation problem. Endless moaning by parents makes it worse.

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Speech by Pursuit Of Jade star draws mixed reviews in Taiwan

Fans were delighted but critics labelled the speech as political propaganda.

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The fine print in insurance policy nobody reads until it matters

Policies that appear similar can define illnesses, treatments and payout triggers very differently.

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