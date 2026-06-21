Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 21, 2026

Iran team, Vance head for Switzerland but Lebanon fighting continues
As hotel restrictions ease, what’s next for Upper Circular Road and Beach Road?
Inspiring dads: How three fathers showed up when it mattered most
S’pore man targeted by ex-schoolmate who posted AI images of them as couple with baby
Emergency doctor warns of risk to road users amid accidents involving drug abuse
Over a 12-day period in June, three men were charged with driving under the influence of drugs.
Man gets electrical pulses in spine to block pain from rare condition
Treatment via pulse generator jams pain signals, improving patient’s quality of life.
HarbourFront Centre to close from July 27
Parents, stop complaining about your kids. Do it for the future of S’pore
Speech by Pursuit Of Jade star draws mixed reviews in Taiwan
The fine print in insurance policy nobody reads until it matters
Policies that appear similar can define illnesses, treatments and payout triggers very differently.