Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 20, 2026

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Check-ups begin for NS pre-enlistees under refreshed medical classification system
They were given a brochure explaining how the refreshed system will impact those enlisting after October 2027.
Hidden in plain sight: Inside the lives of people who call Changi Airport home
Beyond the bustle of one of the world’s busiest airports, ST finds people sleeping in its terminals and learns what led them there.
Windsor Convalescent Home lost licence after repeated violations
MOH said the home failed to provide adequate basic care such as basic grooming and did not provide appropriate nutrition to residents.
Two men arrested for theft of diamond worth over $235,000 at Chinatown jewellery store
They replaced the diamond with a fake one while examining it after saying they wanted to buy it.
100 people evacuated after fire breaks out at hawker centre in Whampoa
In a video uploaded on Xiaohongshu, bright orange flames can be seen emerging from a ventilation duct.
More families to qualify for CDAC support from 2027 as income eligibility thresholds rise
The self-help group aims to expand its programme capacity and set up five new centres.
OECD urges S’pore, Japan to join global study on financial literacy of 15-year-olds
As global financial systems are increasingly integrated, OECD also urges efforts to contain cyberthreats.
If the Speak Mandarin Campaign succeeded, why are we still afraid of Teochew?
Dear You has reopened the debate on what we gained from the Speak Mandarin Campaign, and what it cost us.
3 doctors fail in court challenge against IRAS ruling over tax avoidance scheme
It is the latest case where medical professionals have run afoul of the tax authorities, said the judge.
More S’porean home owners hack for larger, more flexible living
Resale values of such homes may not necessarily be lower as more home owners seek comfort and flexibility.