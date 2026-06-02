Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 2, 2026

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Published
Jun 02, 2026, 07:50 AM

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S’pore to create a registry of AI agents for public officers

The use of AI agents is part of a larger national goal to push the boundaries of AI automation.

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US-Iran truce on the rocks over Israel’s offensive in Lebanon

Tehran may completely block the Strait of Hormuz and open new fronts in the conflict.

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Johor state assembly dissolved, paving way for election by July 31

Move reflects Barisan Nasional’s confidence in retaining its supermajority, say analysts.

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Mega LNG-powered ship arrives in S’pore

Measuring 400m in length, the vessel is longer than the Eiffel Tower laid on its side.

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From ‘jetpooling’ to flying higher, private airlines adapt as fuel costs soar

Many focus on fuel efficiency to maintain prices for customers, while some absorb surcharges.

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S’pore firm Sharpa joins Nvidia, Unitree on humanoid robot project

The H2 Plus humanoid robot will be available from Chinese robot maker Unitree in late 2026.

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The real question for S’poreans: Hungry for what?

The goal posts have shifted for this generation. It’s no longer ticking off grades, but adapting to uncertainty.

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Discuss caregiving plans for loved ones early, say experts

Conversations about death, illness and incapacity are still taboo in many Asian families.

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Sumiko at 62: The anxiety of health screenings and why I fear my mammogram every year

Medical tests are meant to offer reassurance, yet for some they trigger endless worry.

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7 staycation deals for June school holidays

Promotions include perks like attraction tickets, themed amenities and meals.

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