Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 2, 2026

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S’pore to create a registry of AI agents for public officers
The use of AI agents is part of a larger national goal to push the boundaries of AI automation.
US-Iran truce on the rocks over Israel’s offensive in Lebanon
Tehran may completely block the Strait of Hormuz and open new fronts in the conflict.
Johor state assembly dissolved, paving way for election by July 31
Move reflects Barisan Nasional’s confidence in retaining its supermajority, say analysts.
Mega LNG-powered ship arrives in S’pore
Measuring 400m in length, the vessel is longer than the Eiffel Tower laid on its side.
From ‘jetpooling’ to flying higher, private airlines adapt as fuel costs soar
Many focus on fuel efficiency to maintain prices for customers, while some absorb surcharges.
S’pore firm Sharpa joins Nvidia, Unitree on humanoid robot project
The H2 Plus humanoid robot will be available from Chinese robot maker Unitree in late 2026.
The real question for S’poreans: Hungry for what?
The goal posts have shifted for this generation. It’s no longer ticking off grades, but adapting to uncertainty.
Discuss caregiving plans for loved ones early, say experts
Conversations about death, illness and incapacity are still taboo in many Asian families.
Sumiko at 62: The anxiety of health screenings and why I fear my mammogram every year
Medical tests are meant to offer reassurance, yet for some they trigger endless worry.