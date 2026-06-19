Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 19, 2026

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Why has Cat A price exceeded Cat B’s 3 times in 4 months?
What JB can learn from Penang, Kuching before RTS arrives
India-US ties under strain following deadly attack in Strait of Hormuz
Anger mounts over US failure to express regret or apologise for deaths of three Indians.
How Iran turned the tables on Israel
Beyond the US-Iran deal, Tehran has also upended Netayanhu’s strategy of targeting Iranian proxies.
Tim Ho Wan to close first S’pore outlet at Plaza Singapura after 13 years
The Hong Kong dim sum chain has 39 outlets across the Asia-Pacific, including nine here.
When S’pore’s Gen Z volunteers say ‘anything but ageing’, we have a problem
The silver tsunami framing is making the young dread it and the old feel like a burden.
Android users lose at least $69k to malware scams targeting seniors
MAS adds one of world’s largest crypto exchanges to list warning investors
It is similarly disallowed from offering services in Canada, China, Hong Kong and the US.
Can AI financial advice help you retire more comfortably?
It can provide general investment advice but cannot give tips based on personal circumstances.
Man to face weapons, traffic charges after Kallang Bahru accident
The man had allegedly fled the scene before the police arrived, but was later arrested.