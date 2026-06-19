Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 19, 2026

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Published
Jun 19, 2026, 07:50 AM

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Why has Cat A price exceeded Cat B’s 3 times in 4 months?

Larger number of EVs in Cat A has pushed up demand for such certificates.

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What JB can learn from Penang, Kuching before RTS arrives

Both rail template and ART system could throw up problems without novel planning.

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India-US ties under strain following deadly attack in Strait of Hormuz

Anger mounts over US failure to express regret or apologise for deaths of three Indians.

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How Iran turned the tables on Israel

Beyond the US-Iran deal, Tehran has also upended Netayanhu’s strategy of targeting Iranian proxies.

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Tim Ho Wan to close first S’pore outlet at Plaza Singapura after 13 years

The Hong Kong dim sum chain has 39 outlets across the Asia-Pacific, including nine here.

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When S’pore’s Gen Z volunteers say ‘anything but ageing’, we have a problem

The silver tsunami framing is making the young dread it and the old feel like a burden.

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Android users lose at least $69k to malware scams targeting seniors

At least eight such cases have been reported since April 1.

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MAS adds one of world’s largest crypto exchanges to list warning investors

It is similarly disallowed from offering services in Canada, China, Hong Kong and the US.

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Can AI financial advice help you retire more comfortably?

It can provide general investment advice but cannot give tips based on personal circumstances.

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Man to face weapons, traffic charges after Kallang Bahru accident

The man had allegedly fled the scene before the police arrived, but was later arrested.

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