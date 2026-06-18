Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 18, 2026

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Published
Jun 18, 2026, 08:03 AM

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Teo Siong Seng, other alleged members of container cartel sued by firms in US

The suits seek to recoup millions that US firms allegedly lost to the cartel over a number of years.

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US-Iran deal takes effect as both sides say memorandum signed

It was unclear if the Strait of Hormuz had yet reopened.

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NUS falls to 10th, NTU retains 12th spot in latest global rankings

Both SMU and SUTD climbed into the top 500.

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New research centre set to turn landfill trash into treasure

Semakau Landfill is projected to hit full capacity by about 2035.

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Slides with wheelchair access at Tampines inclusive play space

The playground is located about a 10-minute walk from Tampines MRT station.

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Why the Singlish of our grandparents is fading away

The evolution of Singlish may simply reflect how Singapore itself is changing.

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Why China strikes Olympic gold but misses the World Cup

World No. 91 China are behind countries with a fraction of its population, wealth and resources.

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PUB awards $14m for testing coastal defence projects in S’pore

They will be tested at Tanjong Rimau, Changi, Yishun Dam and East Coast Park.

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Over 1,000 Malaysians in 2km queue for jobs with starting pay of $1.1k

Germany’s Infineon Technologies AG was hiring production operators and technicians.

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Man arrested after accident between car, taxi near Bendemeer MRT station

The affected road was closed for nearly four hours after the accident.

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