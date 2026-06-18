Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 18, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Teo Siong Seng, other alleged members of container cartel sued by firms in US
The suits seek to recoup millions that US firms allegedly lost to the cartel over a number of years.
US-Iran deal takes effect as both sides say memorandum signed
NUS falls to 10th, NTU retains 12th spot in latest global rankings
New research centre set to turn landfill trash into treasure
Slides with wheelchair access at Tampines inclusive play space
Why the Singlish of our grandparents is fading away
Why China strikes Olympic gold but misses the World Cup
World No. 91 China are behind countries with a fraction of its population, wealth and resources.