Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 17, 2026

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Published
Jun 17, 2026, 07:50 AM

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$115m top-up given to fund R&D on optimising space and other urban issues in Singapore

Noise and heat management, as well as nature-based solutions, will also be studied.

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S’pore is investing in the best water technology to squeeze value from every drop

Beyond investing in newer water plants, innovation in planning and policy is also crucial.

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Some Pine Grove owners raise legality concerns as estate attempts 5th collective sale at $1.78b

A town hall will be held on June 18 at Pine Grove clubhouse from 7pm to 9pm to address the concerns.

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New train service links Johor Bahru Sentral to Pasir Gudang, Kulai

The Kulai district is home to key destinations such as Senai Airport and Johor Premium Outlets.

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$20,000 for the World Cup: Singaporean fans splurge for milestone moments

Several Singaporeans have travelled to North America, paying high costs to fulfil lifelong dreams.

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Iran and US to embark on two months of peace talks on June 19

Optimism was however dented by fresh Israeli strikes on south Lebanon, with Iran’s military vowing a “harsh response” to the attacks.

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2 Malaysian men who helped Singapore police recover stolen boat get public spiritedness award

One of them spotted the boat in Malaysian waters on June 2 and the other alerted the police to it.

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What are must-have apps for China travel? When should I set them up?

Mega-apps such as WeChat and Alipay are must-haves to make payment, book rides and send texts.

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Smooth operators: Floor curling slides into Singapore communities

An adaptation of the winter sport has become a game of precision, strategy and community for all ages.

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South-east Asia needs bold steps to boost energy security, cut costly fuel imports: IEA

As the region grows, so does its fuel import bill and vulnerability to energy shocks.

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