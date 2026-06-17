Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 17, 2026

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$115m top-up given to fund R&D on optimising space and other urban issues in Singapore
S’pore is investing in the best water technology to squeeze value from every drop
Beyond investing in newer water plants, innovation in planning and policy is also crucial.
Some Pine Grove owners raise legality concerns as estate attempts 5th collective sale at $1.78b
A town hall will be held on June 18 at Pine Grove clubhouse from 7pm to 9pm to address the concerns.
New train service links Johor Bahru Sentral to Pasir Gudang, Kulai
The Kulai district is home to key destinations such as Senai Airport and Johor Premium Outlets.
$20,000 for the World Cup: Singaporean fans splurge for milestone moments
Several Singaporeans have travelled to North America, paying high costs to fulfil lifelong dreams.
Iran and US to embark on two months of peace talks on June 19
Optimism was however dented by fresh Israeli strikes on south Lebanon, with Iran’s military vowing a “harsh response” to the attacks.
2 Malaysian men who helped Singapore police recover stolen boat get public spiritedness award
One of them spotted the boat in Malaysian waters on June 2 and the other alerted the police to it.
What are must-have apps for China travel? When should I set them up?
Mega-apps such as WeChat and Alipay are must-haves to make payment, book rides and send texts.
Smooth operators: Floor curling slides into Singapore communities
An adaptation of the winter sport has become a game of precision, strategy and community for all ages.
South-east Asia needs bold steps to boost energy security, cut costly fuel imports: IEA
As the region grows, so does its fuel import bill and vulnerability to energy shocks.