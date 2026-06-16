Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 16, 2026

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ERP 2 alerts for motorists under user experience trial ahead of Jan roll-out
Ferries, cruises to start running at new HarbourFront terminal in July
US says Hormuz to be toll-free under Iran deal
It insisted Tehran would have to fulfil its commitments before getting any economic benefits.
Will Malaysia’s rulers defuse Negeri Sembilan royal feud or worsen it?
Tussle between claimants to throne could come to head at June’s Conference of Rulers.
Always on guard: He protects celebs, VIPs and million-dollar gems
The bodyguard has protected stars like Blackpink’s Jisoo and footballer David Beckham.
New private home sales slide in May, with just one launch
How to pick the best property to live or invest in
When looking for a home, you should always pick the one that would also be desired by other buyers.
What our HDB rubbish chute says about us
Evolution of S’pore’s waste system reveals a stubborn truth: Infrastructure can do only so much.