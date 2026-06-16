Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 16, 2026

Updated
Published
Jun 16, 2026, 07:50 AM

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ERP 2 alerts for motorists under user experience trial ahead of Jan roll-out

Roadside electronic parking payment also set to undergo testing from August.

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Ferries, cruises to start running at new HarbourFront terminal in July

The terminal is located 70m away from the existing one in Harbourfront Centre.

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US says Hormuz to be toll-free under Iran deal

It insisted Tehran would have to fulfil its commitments before getting any economic benefits.

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Will Malaysia’s rulers defuse Negeri Sembilan royal feud or worsen it?

Tussle between claimants to throne could come to head at June’s Conference of Rulers.

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Always on guard: He protects celebs, VIPs and million-dollar gems

The bodyguard has protected stars like Blackpink’s Jisoo and footballer David Beckham.

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New private home sales slide in May, with just one launch

Hudson Place Residences in one-north precinct accounts for nearly half of sales.

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How to pick the best property to live or invest in

When looking for a home, you should always pick the one that would also be desired by other buyers.

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What our HDB rubbish chute says about us

Evolution of S’pore’s waste system reveals a stubborn truth: Infrastructure can do only so much.

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Why your favourite beach holiday destination is disappearing

Climate change is reshaping some of the world’s most treasured coastlines.

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Jail for 2 men in foreign gang that stole from unattended bags

Most of the stolen items were recovered, and the outstanding loss was around $250.

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