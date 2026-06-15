Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 15, 2026

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Published
Jun 15, 2026, 07:50 AM

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US and Iran reach peace deal after talks

The official signing ceremony will be on Friday in Switzerland.

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S’pore saved $300m by avoiding clashes in underground utility projects

The effort has seen 272km of underground utility routes undergo such scrutiny.

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S’pore travellers cheer expanded payment options in China

New features from DBS, OCBC have made paying in China more seamless.

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8 in 10 DBS retail customers get wealth planning managers

Nearly 1 million people invest or insure through DBS; it plans to double the number.

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NUS researchers develop battery-free skin patch to track blood pressure

Prototype allows for everyday tracking of vital signs without cumbersome cuffs.

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P1 registration 2026: Will you need to ballot for your preferred school?

Parents can choose a primary school for their child from June 30 to Aug 18.

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Malaysia’s under-16 social media ban leaves teens detached, displaced

It joins a growing group of countries that restrict youth exposure to social media.

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The S’porean workers who feel AI has nothing to do with them

AI could widen the bifurcation between white- and blue-collar jobs.

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From the zoo to the mountains: A S’porean’s quest to rescue bears in Laos

Since joining the wildlife conservation charity, he has helped rescue 30 bears.

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S’pore’s planting palette: What trees colour our streets and parks?

Species are selected for different purposes, such as providing shade, supporting biodiversity.

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