Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 15, 2026

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US and Iran reach peace deal after talks
S’pore saved $300m by avoiding clashes in underground utility projects
S’pore travellers cheer expanded payment options in China
8 in 10 DBS retail customers get wealth planning managers
NUS researchers develop battery-free skin patch to track blood pressure
P1 registration 2026: Will you need to ballot for your preferred school?
Malaysia’s under-16 social media ban leaves teens detached, displaced
The S’porean workers who feel AI has nothing to do with them
From the zoo to the mountains: A S’porean’s quest to rescue bears in Laos
S’pore’s planting palette: What trees colour our streets and parks?
Species are selected for different purposes, such as providing shade, supporting biodiversity.