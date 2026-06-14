Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 14, 2026

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The hottest new AI job: Forward deployed engineers are in demand in Singapore
Human resources consultancies have also seen a sharp rise in demand for FDEs in the past two to three years.
Trump says deal to end war will be signed on June 14, Iran questions timing
Iran offers a different timeline, but nonetheless signals an agreement is in the offing.
Peer support network for domestic workers grows as mental health stigma persists
Though awareness of mental health has risen, some helpers still hesitate to seek help.
LTA warns against practice of keeping seat belts slack with clips and other devices
During more than 20 rides from late April to early June, ST found 7 taxi and private-hire drivers with modified seat belts.
Using ex-company’s data for new job: Woman sued for keeping work e-mails in own account
The law does not permit employees to quietly take business data in preparation to join another company.
Investors looking for former SEA Games ice hockey player over $9m loan
He is uncontactable after High Court ordered him to repay former investor almost $800,000 with interest.
Confessions of a ‘polygamous’ football fan: France, Germany, Spain, I support them all
Most football fans stay devoted to one team for life, but the writer has three favourites at the World Cup. Of course, trophies can’t hurt.
Toddler’s rare diagnosis gives family answers to her developmental delays
She is one of only three cases of Okur-Chung neurodevelopmental syndrome in Singapore.
Pasir Ris-Changi residents to get discounted food, services under new programme
Nearly 30 neighbourhood merchants have come on board to offer discounts through the programme so far.
‘Charismatic but naive’: Taiwanese opposition KMT chief’s peacemaker pitch leaves US unimpressed
Washington did not roll out the red carpet but the Taiwanese diaspora gave her a warm welcome.