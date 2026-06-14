Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 14, 2026

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Published
Jun 14, 2026, 08:23 AM

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The hottest new AI job: Forward deployed engineers are in demand in Singapore

Human resources consultancies have also seen a sharp rise in demand for FDEs in the past two to three years.

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Trump says deal to end war will be signed on June 14, Iran questions timing

Iran offers a different timeline, but nonetheless signals an agreement is in the offing.

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Peer support network for domestic workers grows as mental health stigma persists

Though awareness of mental health has risen, some helpers still hesitate to seek help.

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LTA warns against practice of keeping seat belts slack with clips and other devices

During more than 20 rides from late April to early June, ST found 7 taxi and private-hire drivers with modified seat belts.

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Using ex-company’s data for new job: Woman sued for keeping work e-mails in own account

The law does not permit employees to quietly take business data in preparation to join another company.

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Investors looking for former SEA Games ice hockey player over $9m loan

He is uncontactable after High Court ordered him to repay former investor almost $800,000 with interest.

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Confessions of a ‘polygamous’ football fan: France, Germany, Spain, I support them all

Most football fans stay devoted to one team for life, but the writer has three favourites at the World Cup. Of course, trophies can’t hurt.

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Toddler’s rare diagnosis gives family answers to her developmental delays

She is one of only three cases of Okur-Chung neurodevelopmental syndrome in Singapore.

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Pasir Ris-Changi residents to get discounted food, services under new programme

Nearly 30 neighbourhood merchants have come on board to offer discounts through the programme so far.

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‘Charismatic but naive’: Taiwanese opposition KMT chief’s peacemaker pitch leaves US unimpressed

Washington did not roll out the red carpet but the Taiwanese diaspora gave her a warm welcome.

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