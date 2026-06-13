Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 13, 2026

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Jun 13, 2026, 08:00 AM

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3 dead after supply boat sinks following collision off Pasir Panjang Terminal

Search and rescue operations, including diving operations, are ongoing.

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US, Iran signal peace deal near as Tehran claims victory

A senior US administration official said both sides had agreed on a text.

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Mandai opens animal hospital with CT scanner, retractable roofs, water features in wards

The new hospital, which is more than twice the size of the old one, has expanded lab capabilities.

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ComfortDelGro serves over 1,500 riders in Punggol autonomous vehicle trial; system faring well on roads

Grab also has served more than 5,000 passengers in its AV trial.

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Travelling soon? These 5 charts show where the Sing$ stretches the furthest in Asia

The rupiah, peso, won, yen and baht have all weakened against the Singdollar in 2026.

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No longer just for the rich: Weight-loss jabs are reshaping India’s battle with obesity

With the proliferation of the drugs, some people are obtaining them without prescription or buying fake versions.

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Yakult Singapore might make more orange Yakult based on demand before it stops for good in end-June

Yakult Orange lovers can ask the brand to increase production of the flavour.

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Man charged with molesting, taking voyeuristic videos of 14 women at Holland V massage parlour

On one occasion, he is accused of intentionally recording a video of him performing a sex act on a 43-year-old woman.

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Who are the familiar faces behind S’pore’s 2026 nightlife revival?

Zouk, Milli, Lulu’s Lounge and 67 on Scotts are among the anticipated openings from established operators.

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Visit Disney Cruise Line light installations, themed areas in Sentosa

Get up close to a 6m-tall Baymax inflatable and larger-than-life Toy Story character installations.

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