Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 12, 2026

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World Cup fever in S’pore kicks off with Mexico-South Africa party
Rupiah recovers against Singdollar, but relief may be short-lived
Analysts point to capital outflows, shrinking forex reserves and inconsistent policies.
Iran says no final decision on deal that Trump hopes could be signed soon
Trump has repeatedly said that any peace deal must ensure Iran cannot develop a nuclear weapon.
US authorities investigate huge ‘8647’ marking in Washington
“8647” has been adopted by opponents of Trump as a protest against his administration.
S’porean paid $800 for China weight-loss camp
The daily routine for participants includes three exercise sessions and nightly weigh-ins.
Easing the pain for patients, families when an illness has no cure
As S’pore ages and more suffer from progressive diseases, palliative care is increasingly important.
S’pore firm gets conditional LTA approval for flagship e-motorcycle
The motorcycle maker said it is working with LTA to prepare for client deliveries here.
Why are Muslims pushing to make the cow India’s national animal?
They hope a total ban on its slaughter will end Hindu vigilante attacks on those in cattle trade.