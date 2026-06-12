Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 12, 2026

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Published
Jun 12, 2026, 07:55 AM

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World Cup fever in S’pore kicks off with Mexico-South Africa party

Besides the event at CHIJMES, there were also live screenings at CCs islandwide.

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Rupiah recovers against Singdollar, but relief may be short-lived

Analysts point to capital outflows, shrinking forex reserves and inconsistent policies.

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Iran says no final decision on deal that Trump hopes could be signed soon

Trump has repeatedly said that any peace deal must ensure Iran cannot develop a nuclear weapon.

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US authorities investigate huge ‘8647’ marking in Washington

“8647” has been adopted by opponents of Trump as a protest against his administration.

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S’porean paid $800 for China weight-loss camp

The daily routine for participants includes three exercise sessions and nightly weigh-ins.

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Easing the pain for patients, families when an illness has no cure

As S’pore ages and more suffer from progressive diseases, palliative care is increasingly important.

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S’pore firm gets conditional LTA approval for flagship e-motorcycle

The motorcycle maker said it is working with LTA to prepare for client deliveries here.

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Why are Muslims pushing to make the cow India’s national animal?

They hope a total ban on its slaughter will end Hindu vigilante attacks on those in cattle trade.

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Indie cafe culture is quietly brewing across Pahang

Some of these cafes incorporate local ingredients into their drinks.

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Man arrested for public nuisance, drug offences after allegedly wielding rod in Aljunied

The police found suspected drug paraphernalia, sleeping pills on the suspect.

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