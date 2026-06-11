Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 11, 2026

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Published
Jun 11, 2026, 08:05 AM

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Programme for Income Insurance investors to sell shares relaunched

Some say the selling process remains too complex and may not provide fair value.

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Disciplinary records of property agents now easier to view on updated CEA register

New tools make it easier to compare agents and agencies before engaging their services.

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Why S’pore has become a target on the Chinese internet

The Republic evokes both admiration and resentment in China.

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Iran closes Strait of Hormuz after new US strikes

Tehran said any vessel attempting passage will be shot at.

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JB is spending millions on buses, so why are there so few users?

Long wait times, limited coverage among the reasons why commuters prefer to drive.

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Vulgar school principal, abusive sports coach: Students deserve better

Recent incidents cast a spotlight on standards for educators in Hong Kong.

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NIE study finds five different paths of lower-income students

Financial disadvantage matters, but it does not determine destiny, noted the findings.

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P1 registration: Why did parent volunteer scheme become an arms race?

In this podcast, we discuss if it has achieved its intended purpose, or outlived its usefulness? 

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Drumming to their own beat

Meet three Gen Z Singaporeans who are building unconventional music careers.

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Man to be charged over sending abusive e-mails to MP, town council employee

He had previously been investigated for similar offences towards the same MP.

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