Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 11, 2026

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Programme for Income Insurance investors to sell shares relaunched
Disciplinary records of property agents now easier to view on updated CEA register
New tools make it easier to compare agents and agencies before engaging their services.
Why S’pore has become a target on the Chinese internet
Iran closes Strait of Hormuz after new US strikes
JB is spending millions on buses, so why are there so few users?
Vulgar school principal, abusive sports coach: Students deserve better
NIE study finds five different paths of lower-income students
Financial disadvantage matters, but it does not determine destiny, noted the findings.
P1 registration: Why did parent volunteer scheme become an arms race?
In this podcast, we discuss if it has achieved its intended purpose, or outlived its usefulness?