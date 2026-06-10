Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 10, 2026

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Published
Jun 10, 2026, 08:09 AM

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Post letters, small parcels from HDB, condo blocks

SingPost to roll out scheme for postman to collect mail dropped in designated letterboxes.

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What S’pore investors should know about SpaceX’s $2.25 trillion IPO

Analysts anticipate volatile first day of trading, say IPO could be overvalued.

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S’pore, Indonesia to study transforming Batam, Bintan into ‘vibrant digital hub’

Both sides to step up cooperation in areas like green energy, industrial infrastructure.

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US military launches new strikes on Iran after helicopter downing

The helicopter was brought down by a one-way Iranian attack drone.

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Xi leaves North Korea with renewed signs of China’s influence

Pyongyang gives fresh assurances that Beijing remains its key strategic priority.

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Leave cabin bags behind during flight evacuations, urges global airline body

Safety standards mandate that a fully loaded plane must be fully evacuated within 90 seconds.

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Beyond metrics: Is S’pore’s fixation with measuring everything holding it back?

Every strength, when pushed far enough, eventually creates its own blind spots.

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Yakult to bring peach to S’pore in first flavour switch since 1980

Production for the orange flavour will cease at the end of June.

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$1.7m lost since Feb in Microsoft tech support impersonation scam

At least 10 such cases have been reported in that time.

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Jail for man who took upskirt videos of women as wife shopped

He committed the offences at Watsons and Golden Village in VivoCity in 2024.

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