Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 10, 2026

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Post letters, small parcels from HDB, condo blocks
SingPost to roll out scheme for postman to collect mail dropped in designated letterboxes.
What S’pore investors should know about SpaceX’s $2.25 trillion IPO
S’pore, Indonesia to study transforming Batam, Bintan into ‘vibrant digital hub’
Both sides to step up cooperation in areas like green energy, industrial infrastructure.
US military launches new strikes on Iran after helicopter downing
Xi leaves North Korea with renewed signs of China’s influence
Leave cabin bags behind during flight evacuations, urges global airline body
Safety standards mandate that a fully loaded plane must be fully evacuated within 90 seconds.