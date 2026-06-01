Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 1, 2026

Updated
Published
Jun 01, 2026, 08:43 AM

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Are executive condominiums increasingly out of reach for aspiring HDB upgraders?

The policy changes mean that HDB upgraders will face more difficulty financing an executive condo.

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High Court sets benchmark jail term for those who drive despite having lost their licence

The Chief Justice said a driver who has lost his licence is more culpable than one who has never held a licence.

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US War Secretary Pete Hegseth may just make Asia great again

A growing narrative suggesting US War Secretary Pete Hegseth is going soft couldn't be further from the truth.

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Oranje v Samurai Blue: World Cup spices up defence diplomacy

Defence talks or football rivals? Japan and Dutch ministers face off on both fronts at Shangri-La Dialogue 2026.

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Jakarta crime fears rise, but rupiah slide keeps Singaporeans coming for shopping and food

Despite reports of robberies in the Indonesian capital, Singaporeans whom ST spoke to are still flocking to the city.

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‘I felt like dying’: Thai Singha beer scion speaks up after disclosure of alleged sexual abuse

Psi Samut Scott revealed his trauma publicly after family inaction to “preserve image”.

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No Singapore Open crown for Loh Kean Yew after heartbreaking final defeat

He was the first Singaporean to reach the men’s singles final since Ronald Susilo in 2002.

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‘Stress followed me every day’: How to finance home renovation without breaking the bank

Buffer 20% for overruns and manage expectations for your dream home.

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First train for Cross Island Line arrives in Singapore, will undergo testing

When fully operational, the CRL will connect the eastern, western and north-eastern parts of Singapore.

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askST Jobs: Can I use AI for take-home interview assignments?

Employers increasingly accept AI use but expect candidates to understand and defend their work.

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