Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 9, 2026

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Published
Jul 09, 2026, 07:48 AM

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US launches new strikes on Iran after Trump vows to hit ‘hard’

Trump had said the ceasefire with Iran was over, after Iran hit ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

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More two-room flexi BTO flats, but why are singles’ application rates still so high?

Property analysts say attractive prices have raised demand.

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6 schools fill at least half of spots after first phase of P1 registration

Phase 1, for children with older siblings already in the school, was from June 30 to July 2.

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S’pore travellers are region’s most cost-conscious: Survey

71 per cent of Singapore respondents cite financial concerns as biggest barrier to travel.

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The post-Speak Mandarin question the Dear You saga has raised

What should our language policy now look like?

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Temasek to grow AI investments to 15% of its portfolio by 2031

Such investments currently make up around 6 per cent of its portfolio.

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Frustrated and under-represented, Johor youth seek a bigger political voice

Many young voters say politicians do not fully understand the economic pressures they face.

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Nursing home founder facing non-disclosure probe: MOH

He was struck off the medical register in 2004 in a high-profile case.

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Police searching for driver involved in hit-and-run in Punggol

The incident involved a car and a van at Block 122A Edgedale Plains.

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Mick Jagger on memories of Singlish and using AI in Rolling Stones’ new era

The English rock icon and his bandmates are releasing their 25th studio album.

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