Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 9, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
US launches new strikes on Iran after Trump vows to hit ‘hard’
Trump had said the ceasefire with Iran was over, after Iran hit ships in the Strait of Hormuz.
More two-room flexi BTO flats, but why are singles’ application rates still so high?
6 schools fill at least half of spots after first phase of P1 registration
Phase 1, for children with older siblings already in the school, was from June 30 to July 2.
S’pore travellers are region’s most cost-conscious: Survey
71 per cent of Singapore respondents cite financial concerns as biggest barrier to travel.
The post-Speak Mandarin question the Dear You saga has raised
Temasek to grow AI investments to 15% of its portfolio by 2031
Frustrated and under-represented, Johor youth seek a bigger political voice
Many young voters say politicians do not fully understand the economic pressures they face.