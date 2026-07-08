Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 8, 2026

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S’pore to invest $800m in transport research and innovation over next 5 years
It will build on earlier research efforts that cut across the air, land and maritime sectors.
US launches new strikes on Iran after reinstating oil sanctions over shipping attacks
The US said the strikes were in retaliation for attacks on 3 vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.
Home prices in S’pore are finally cooling. That’s a healthy sign
Cooling home prices mark a healthier, more selective housing market, says the writer.
17 people arrested, over $720k seized in islandwide gambling bust
Big sporting events like the World Cup can often lead to an increase in gambling activity.
Experts back regular spot checks as smaller nursing homes struggle with costs, standards
The importance of monitoring was highlighted by the licence revocations of 2 nursing homes.
Private-hire, taxi drivers to get more help to take up new jobs involving driverless vehicles
Match coordinator, FIFA fitness instructor fly S’pore’s flag at World Cup
While S’pore are not among the 48 teams at the World Cup, the duo are involved in important roles.
Man admits raping elderly widow with severe dementia
Subbuteo in Singapore: Small flicks, big kicks
Singapore’s table football players are keeping alive a game that evolved from a 1980s mall craze.
McDonald’s, Old Chang Kee debut collab for National Day from July 9
Two burgers from the collaboration are Curry Potato Chicken Burger and Rendang Curry Beef Burger.