Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 8, 2026

Updated
Published
Jul 08, 2026, 08:01 AM

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

S’pore to invest $800m in transport research and innovation over next 5 years

It will build on earlier research efforts that cut across the air, land and maritime sectors.

READ MORE HERE

US launches new strikes on Iran after reinstating oil sanctions over shipping attacks

The US said the strikes were in retaliation for attacks on 3 vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

READ MORE HERE

Home prices in S’pore are finally cooling. That’s a healthy sign

Cooling home prices mark a healthier, more selective housing market, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

17 people arrested, over $720k seized in islandwide gambling bust

Big sporting events like the World Cup can often lead to an increase in gambling activity.

READ MORE HERE

Experts back regular spot checks as smaller nursing homes struggle with costs, standards

The importance of monitoring was highlighted by the licence revocations of 2 nursing homes.

READ MORE HERE

Private-hire, taxi drivers to get more help to take up new jobs involving driverless vehicles

The programmes will kick off from the third quarter of 2026.

READ MORE HERE

Match coordinator, FIFA fitness instructor fly S’pore’s flag at World Cup

While S’pore are not among the 48 teams at the World Cup, the duo are involved in important roles.

READ MORE HERE

Man admits raping elderly widow with severe dementia

Victim’s sons called cops after reviewing CCTV.

READ MORE HERE

Subbuteo in Singapore: Small flicks, big kicks

Singapore’s table football players are keeping alive a game that evolved from a 1980s mall craze.

READ MORE HERE

McDonald’s, Old Chang Kee debut collab for National Day from July 9

Two burgers from the collaboration are Curry Potato Chicken Burger and Rendang Curry Beef Burger.

 

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.