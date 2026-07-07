Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 7, 2026

Updated
Published
Jul 07, 2026, 08:03 AM

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Trump says there will either be a deal with Iran or US will ‘finish the job’

Indirect US-Iran talks ended last week without any public sign of headway toward a lasting peace.

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Japan, S’pore take bilateral ties into orbit with new space pact

The pact marks the first bilateral agreement for the National Space Agency of Singapore.

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GE2025 candidate Stephanie Tan leaves Progress Singapore Party; People’s Power Party changes leaders

PPP’s secretary-general Goh Meng Seng and chairman Derrick Sim stepped down from their posts.

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Law Society’s disciplinary proceedings against Pritam Singh to be heard on Aug 13

A Law Society spokesperson had said it was required by law to initiate disciplinary proceedings.

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Last-gasp Mikel Merino strike gives Spain 1-0 win over Portugal in World Cup last 16

Merino the midfielder scored 6 minutes after coming off the bench.

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22 years’ jail for man who raped girl, burned her with cigarette

He befriended the victim on an online video conferencing platform.

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Spouse of anti-vaccine group founder on trial over 6 cheating charges

Raymond Ng does not have a lawyer and is defending himself.

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Doctor struck off register over false declarations in death certificates

The 3 cases for which he was sanctioned involved individuals between the ages of 73 and 80. 

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What to do when your ageing parents expect you to be their tech support

Experts explain why teaching is the best way to help older parents stay digitally confident.

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6 travel podcasts to inspire your next trip

The podcasts are a mix of evocative travelogues, practical tips and expert recommendations.

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