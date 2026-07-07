Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 7, 2026

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Trump says there will either be a deal with Iran or US will ‘finish the job’
Indirect US-Iran talks ended last week without any public sign of headway toward a lasting peace.
Japan, S’pore take bilateral ties into orbit with new space pact
The pact marks the first bilateral agreement for the National Space Agency of Singapore.
GE2025 candidate Stephanie Tan leaves Progress Singapore Party; People’s Power Party changes leaders
PPP’s secretary-general Goh Meng Seng and chairman Derrick Sim stepped down from their posts.
Law Society’s disciplinary proceedings against Pritam Singh to be heard on Aug 13
A Law Society spokesperson had said it was required by law to initiate disciplinary proceedings.
Last-gasp Mikel Merino strike gives Spain 1-0 win over Portugal in World Cup last 16
22 years’ jail for man who raped girl, burned her with cigarette
Spouse of anti-vaccine group founder on trial over 6 cheating charges
Doctor struck off register over false declarations in death certificates
The 3 cases for which he was sanctioned involved individuals between the ages of 73 and 80.
What to do when your ageing parents expect you to be their tech support
Experts explain why teaching is the best way to help older parents stay digitally confident.
6 travel podcasts to inspire your next trip
The podcasts are a mix of evocative travelogues, practical tips and expert recommendations.