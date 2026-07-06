Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 6, 2026

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Man dies after lightning strike in waters off Pasir Ris Beach
More physiotherapists opting to work in private healthcare. Can the public sector keep up?
Boutique condo developments likely to have more construction quality defects: BCA
They accounted for over 58% of private residential projects with low ratings for workmanship.
22,000 cicadas caught in Tampines Changkat since March
Should you threaten to quit just for a pay rise?
How Chinese open-source AI is eating its own industry
Cheap Chinese models are doing to western AI labs what Grab did to taxis and Netflix did to Blockbuster.
Haaland double knocks Brazil out of World Cup, sends Norway into quarter-finals
Man tased, arrested for swinging saw in Bedok North
Asia’s first Durian Experience Centre opens in KL
BTS set to bring year-end festive cheer to S’pore’s economy
The Army is expected to drive demand across hotels, airlines, shopping centres and restaurants.