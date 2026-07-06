Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 6, 2026

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Published
Jul 06, 2026, 08:02 AM

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Man dies after lightning strike in waters off Pasir Ris Beach

Seven others were conscious when they were taken to the hospital, the police said.

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More physiotherapists opting to work in private healthcare. Can the public sector keep up?

If the trends continue, a flip-over may happen, possibly impacting subsidised care.

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Boutique condo developments likely to have more construction quality defects: BCA

They accounted for over 58% of private residential projects with low ratings for workmanship.

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22,000 cicadas caught in Tampines Changkat since March

Findings from a five-month initiative will be shared with other towns.

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Should you threaten to quit just for a pay rise?

Open conversations about pay could be more effective than resignation ultimatums.

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How Chinese open-source AI is eating its own industry

Cheap Chinese models are doing to western AI labs what Grab did to taxis and Netflix did to Blockbuster.

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Haaland double knocks Brazil out of World Cup, sends Norway into quarter-finals

He has now taken his tally to 7 goals for this tournament.

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Man tased, arrested for swinging saw in Bedok North

The case was also referred to CNB for suspected consumption of a controlled drug.

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Asia’s first Durian Experience Centre opens in KL

It brings together a durian museum, immersive theatre and food and beverage outlets.

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BTS set to bring year-end festive cheer to S’pore’s economy

The Army is expected to drive demand across hotels, airlines, shopping centres and restaurants.

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