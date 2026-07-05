Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 5, 2026

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Published
Jul 05, 2026, 08:15 AM

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PAP doesn’t want everyone to think the same way; seeks people with different views and ideas: PM Wong

He acknowledged the natural instinct for some young people to be drawn to the underdog.

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Young PAP to launch academy; ‘existential’ for ruling party to attract, convince youth: Alvin Tan

The Minister of State said the youth wing will focus on developing leadership moving forward.

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VIP sales at condo launches under scrutiny after agents get first dibs

The practice could leave regular home buyers with fewer choices.

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No to retirement, yes to higher education: Why some seniors are going back to school

They might be past retirement age, but these seniors still have a thirst for learning.

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‘I came here for my daughters. Now they send money to help me’: Migrant worker in unpaid wages case

Some face debt woes even as NTUC and non-profit groups are providing help.

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Shorter rides for over 10,000 commuters as new Circle Line stations close the loop

Keppel, Cantonment and Prince Edward Road stations will open for passenger service on July 12.

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Family of five land NDP tickets after 20 years of balloting

They are among those who finally got tickets after years of applying.

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Your children are watching when you shout at your domestic worker

If we shout at our domestic workers, we shouldn’t be surprised if our children do the same, says the writer.

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I passed on SpaceX and the market made me feel foolish, but only briefly

The fundamentals didn't stack up, but watching paper millionaires emerge overnight shook that conviction, says the writer.

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Bedrooms that become furnaces: Rising night-time temperatures plague Indian cities

Nights in India are getting warmer, exposing working-class families to heat stress and health problems.

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