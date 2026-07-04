Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 4, 2026

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S’pore wants to help Timor-Leste contribute to ASEAN, not just benefit from it: PM Wong
S’pore will upgrade an existing support package to help the newest ASEAN member integrate fully into the bloc.
Turbulence incidents on SIA, Scoot flights in June 2025 resulted in injuries to crew
What new attractions await visitors when Greater Sentosa takes shape
More hitting CPF retirement targets at the milestone age of 55
The raising of the Enhanced Retirement Sum in 2025 spurred members to make record levels of top-ups.
As EVs move up a gear in S’pore, what happens after the sale?
Today, electric cars account for six in 10 new car registrations. We explore what owning one means.
Happy b’day USA! At 250, you still smell like teen spirit
The mood of the nation on the milestone birthday is more argumentative than joyful. But that’s the American way.
Man fined $6,300 in Malaysia for filling S’pore-registered car with subsidised RON95 petrol
It has been illegal since April for drivers of foreign-registered vehicles to buy the subsidised petrol.
I don’t hide my ‘old’ age, but I refuse to be defined by it
At 57, Chua Mui Hoong does things she’d never have done at 30, such as sign up for a three-day hiking trip in the Australian bush.
Man who tried to rape former flatmate gets heavier sentence after losing appeal
He had his jail term increased by just over a year because of the “troubling” way he had argued his appeal.
S’porean fan makes once-in-a-lifetime World Cup trip after winning Lay’s competition
The prize include pitch-side access, travel and accommodation and a custom trophy, along with a jumbotron feature during a game.