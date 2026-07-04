Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 4, 2026

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Published
Jul 04, 2026, 07:52 AM

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S’pore wants to help Timor-Leste contribute to ASEAN, not just benefit from it: PM Wong

S’pore will upgrade an existing support package to help the newest ASEAN member integrate fully into the bloc.

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Turbulence incidents on SIA, Scoot flights in June 2025 resulted in injuries to crew

A total of eight cabin crew members were hurt.

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What new attractions await visitors when Greater Sentosa takes shape

New attractions will be rolled out in stages from the early 2030s.

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More hitting CPF retirement targets at the milestone age of 55

The raising of the Enhanced Retirement Sum in 2025 spurred members to make record levels of top-ups.

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As EVs move up a gear in S’pore, what happens after the sale?

Today, electric cars account for six in 10 new car registrations. We explore what owning one means.

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Happy b’day USA! At 250, you still smell like teen spirit

The mood of the nation on the milestone birthday is more argumentative than joyful. But that’s the American way.

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Man fined $6,300 in Malaysia for filling S’pore-registered car with subsidised RON95 petrol

It has been illegal since April for drivers of foreign-registered vehicles to buy the subsidised petrol.

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I don’t hide my ‘old’ age, but I refuse to be defined by it

At 57, Chua Mui Hoong does things she’d never have done at 30, such as sign up for a three-day hiking trip in the Australian bush.

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Man who tried to rape former flatmate gets heavier sentence after losing appeal

He had his jail term increased by just over a year because of the “troubling” way he had argued his appeal.

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S’porean fan makes once-in-a-lifetime World Cup trip after winning Lay’s competition

The prize include pitch-side access, travel and accommodation and a custom trophy, along with a jumbotron feature during a game.

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