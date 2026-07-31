Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 31, 2026

Updated
Published
Jul 31, 2026, 07:58 AM

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Wheelchair users flag potential loss of dedicated space on buses in trial

They worry that there will be no space for them on buses under a proposed rule.

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Caterer Gourmetz charged over River Valley Primary gastroenteritis incident

It was handed 6 charges for food safety offences committed under the Sale of Food Act.

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Mandatory criminal history check needed for volunteers, private tutors, coaches in S’pore

Eight former teachers have been convicted or charged in 2026 over sexual offences involving minors.

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Shanti Pereira qualifies for 200m final at Commonwealth Games for the first time

She is the first Singaporean sprinter to qualify for an individual final at the quadrennial event.

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Banned by China, Taiwan’s prized mangoes debut and sell out in Europe

In France, a single fruit cost as much as $37.

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Love, Bonito customers’ personal information possibly exposed in data breach

It did not state how many people were affected or what the vulnerability was.

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Jail for man who was filmed assaulting his girlfriend at Lucky Plaza

He had punched the back of her head and kicked her in the back.

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When your child has sensory overload in public

A recent viral incident is a reminder that some compromises are needed when it comes to neurodivergent kids. 

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British band under investigation for displaying Palestinian flag at S’pore concert

Concert promoter Lushington said it was aware of reports regarding the Massive Attack concert.

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8 trending foods to celebrate National Day

Go for chilli crab, coffee beef burger, Milo-glazed doughnuts and KFC’s Curry x Sambal Zinger.

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