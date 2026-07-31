Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 31, 2026

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Wheelchair users flag potential loss of dedicated space on buses in trial
Caterer Gourmetz charged over River Valley Primary gastroenteritis incident
It was handed 6 charges for food safety offences committed under the Sale of Food Act.
Mandatory criminal history check needed for volunteers, private tutors, coaches in S’pore
Eight former teachers have been convicted or charged in 2026 over sexual offences involving minors.
Shanti Pereira qualifies for 200m final at Commonwealth Games for the first time
She is the first Singaporean sprinter to qualify for an individual final at the quadrennial event.
Banned by China, Taiwan’s prized mangoes debut and sell out in Europe
Love, Bonito customers’ personal information possibly exposed in data breach
Jail for man who was filmed assaulting his girlfriend at Lucky Plaza
When your child has sensory overload in public
A recent viral incident is a reminder that some compromises are needed when it comes to neurodivergent kids.
British band under investigation for displaying Palestinian flag at S’pore concert
Concert promoter Lushington said it was aware of reports regarding the Massive Attack concert.
8 trending foods to celebrate National Day
Go for chilli crab, coffee beef burger, Milo-glazed doughnuts and KFC’s Curry x Sambal Zinger.