Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 30, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Recent developments in youth radicalisation landscape a worrying trend: Shanmugam
He said self-radicalised individuals dealt with under the Internal Security Act are getting younger.
Singtel executives explain fall in telco’s share price at AGM
Weaker market sentiment from collapse of Simba and M1’s merger contributed to lower share price.
Sheng Siong may review prices, product range to stay competitive after RTS opens
Singaporeans are projected to spend $1.05b more across the Causeway once the rail link opens, a study says.
Power bank emits smoke at Buangkok MRT station
MRT disruption possibly affecting travel plans? Google Maps now has real-time alerts
The feature provides users personalised estimates of how long their total journey will take.
Maju Forest and the value of simply being there
The public reaction to planned redevelopments points to a changing way of thinking about land.
S’pore’s first specialised gym for stroke patients opens
Stroke is the leading cause of adult disability and the fourth cause of death in Singapore.