Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 30, 2026

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Published
Jul 30, 2026, 08:07 AM

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Recent developments in youth radicalisation landscape a worrying trend: Shanmugam

He said self-radicalised individuals dealt with under the Internal Security Act are getting younger.

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Singtel executives explain fall in telco’s share price at AGM

Weaker market sentiment from collapse of Simba and M1’s merger contributed to lower share price.

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Sheng Siong may review prices, product range to stay competitive after RTS opens

Singaporeans are projected to spend $1.05b more across the Causeway once the rail link opens, a study says.

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Power bank emits smoke at Buangkok MRT station

No injuries were reported and train service resumed after 5 minutes.

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MRT disruption possibly affecting travel plans? Google Maps now has real-time alerts

The feature provides users personalised estimates of how long their total journey will take.

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Maju Forest and the value of simply being there

The public reaction to planned redevelopments points to a changing way of thinking about land.

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S’pore’s first specialised gym for stroke patients opens

Stroke is the leading cause of adult disability and the fourth cause of death in Singapore.

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Ex-SAF captain jailed after cheating colleagues of over $86k

He also enlisted subordinates to procure vapes.

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3 arrested after CNB raids, cannabis seized

Two are suspected drug traffickers, while the other is a suspected drug abuser.

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S’pore competitive eater uncovers Tom Holland and Zendaya’s favourite foods

Zermatt Neo met the Spider-Man: Brand New Day actors at a promo event in China.

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