Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 3, 2026

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Sembawang residents face longest work commutes
NEL, SPLRT power system to be upgraded from 2027
Works will be carefully scheduled and done in phases to minimise impact on operations, said LTA.
It took 400 unpaid workers before the alarm was sounded
The question is whether our labour protection system is better at reacting to wage theft than preventing it.
S’poreans find investment opportunities in Timor-Leste
Cotton On shuts Velocity store; Nex outlet to close as well
Heritage trail, stamps mark 200 years of modern legal system here
Rousing anthems, songs to put down rivals – Johor candidates turn to AI
Users say tech levels the playing field, but observers warn of its lack of authenticity.
Tracing the journey of four World Cup Legends
Teen among 230 under probe over scams involving $9m in losses
Vintage carnival delights at S’pore Garden Festival’s 10th edition
Visitors can expect more multi-sensory experiences at the event which kicks off tomorrow.