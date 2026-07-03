Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 3, 2026

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Published
Jul 03, 2026, 08:05 AM

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Sembawang residents face longest work commutes

Those in Tanglin have the shortest journeys.

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NEL, SPLRT power system to be upgraded from 2027

Works will be carefully scheduled and done in phases to minimise impact on operations, said LTA.

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It took 400 unpaid workers before the alarm was sounded

The question is whether our labour protection system is better at reacting to wage theft than preventing it.

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S’poreans find investment opportunities in Timor-Leste

The country officially became ASEAN’s 11th member state in Oct 2025.

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Cotton On shuts Velocity store; Nex outlet to close as well

The company did not say whether jobs would be affected.

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Heritage trail, stamps mark 200 years of modern legal system here

Newest trail features 20 landmarks integral to Singapore’s legal evolution.

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Rousing anthems, songs to put down rivals – Johor candidates turn to AI

Users say tech levels the playing field, but observers warn of its lack of authenticity.

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Tracing the journey of four World Cup Legends

These stars have dazzled and captivated millions at the World Cup.

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Teen among 230 under probe over scams involving $9m in losses

The 159 men and 71 women are suspected of being scammers or money mules.

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Vintage carnival delights at S’pore Garden Festival’s 10th edition

Visitors can expect more multi-sensory experiences at the event which kicks off tomorrow.

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