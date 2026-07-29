Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 29, 2026

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5 dead, including 2 in Kumamoto mall, after Japan quake
What over 500 HDB estate names reveal about S’pore
Yishun Natura, Merpati Alcove, Bangkit Breeze. Why are S’pore’s public housing estates named this way.
47 luxury cars linked to $3b money laundering case up for closed-bid auction
Dengue cases in S’pore low but increasing, may rise further with dengue strain change
Taking the coach to KL? What to expect at new LaLaport transport hub
The new coach terminal serves mainly people travelling between KL and Singapore or Johor Bahru.
Woman awarded $30k over ‘sudden and unjustified’ dismissal
GovTech retrenchments: Excellence or an iron rice bowl? The public service can’t be both
We want a world-class public service, but also want government jobs to last forever, says the writer.
6 to be charged with rioting after Yishun fight that left man unconscious
SIA spruces up passenger journey with new offerings, even as it reports quarterly net loss
Asia’s 50 Best Bars: 4 from S’pore make the list
Seven Singapore watering holes also made the No. 51 to 100 ranking announced earlier.