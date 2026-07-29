Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 29, 2026

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Published
Jul 29, 2026, 08:02 AM

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5 dead, including 2 in Kumamoto mall, after Japan quake

The 7.1-magnitude quake also knocked out power to thousands of homes.

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What over 500 HDB estate names reveal about S’pore

Yishun Natura, Merpati Alcove, Bangkit Breeze. Why are S’pore’s public housing estates named this way.

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47 luxury cars linked to $3b money laundering case up for closed-bid auction

The auction is only open to Singapore registered companies.

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Dengue cases in S’pore low but increasing, may rise further with dengue strain change

There were 1,180 reported cases in the first half of 2026.

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Taking the coach to KL? What to expect at new LaLaport transport hub

The new coach terminal serves mainly people travelling between KL and Singapore or Johor Bahru.

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Woman awarded $30k over ‘sudden and unjustified’ dismissal

Her employer failed to justify her poor probation review, the magistrate found.

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GovTech retrenchments: Excellence or an iron rice bowl? The public service can’t be both

We want a world-class public service, but also want government jobs to last forever, says the writer.

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6 to be charged with rioting after Yishun fight that left man unconscious

Seven men, aged between 18 and 33, were arrested.

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SIA spruces up passenger journey with new offerings, even as it reports quarterly net loss

SIA reported a quarterly net loss of $76m on soaring oil prices.

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Asia’s 50 Best Bars: 4 from S’pore make the list

Seven Singapore watering holes also made the No. 51 to 100 ranking announced earlier.

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