Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 28, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S’pore, Australia commit to unrestricted flow of essential goods, defence supplies
The pact includes a legally binding addition to not adopt export restrictions on diesel and liquefied natural gas.
Which jobs pay the highest salaries in S’pore’s private sector?
The survey covers an estimated 391,300 full-time resident employees in firms with at least 25 employees.
100 AI specialists, 100 wealth relationship managers wanted at HSBC Singapore
Wave of mega projects raises hopes of change in Port Dickson’s fortunes
It’s getting harder to raise a boy today
A dark online world has made the growing-up years more hazardous and confusing for boys.
When a workout becomes a medical emergency: The rise of rhabdomyolysis
‘We keep people alive’: His flying ICU rescued 800g baby, 250kg man
Man, 28, who paid underage girls for sex gets 25½ years’ jail, caning for rape
Pre-school teacher dragged boy, 3, flung him onto the floor and slapped him
The woman denied slapping the boy and claimed she had merely “nudged the side of his head”.
No more Marmite chicken? Iconic spread vanishes from S’pore supermarket shelves
It was out of stock at major chains, including FairPrice, Sheng Siong, Cold Storage and Giant.