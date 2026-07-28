Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 28, 2026

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Published
Jul 28, 2026, 07:57 AM

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S’pore, Australia commit to unrestricted flow of essential goods, defence supplies

The pact includes a legally binding addition to not adopt export restrictions on diesel and liquefied natural gas. 

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Which jobs pay the highest salaries in S’pore’s private sector?

The survey covers an estimated 391,300 full-time resident employees in firms with at least 25 employees.

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100 AI specialists, 100 wealth relationship managers wanted at HSBC Singapore

The bank is setting up its first global AI centre of excellence in Singapore.

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Wave of mega projects raises hopes of change in Port Dickson’s fortunes

Port Dickson has spent decades waiting for transformation. 

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It’s getting harder to raise a boy today

A dark online world has made the growing-up years more hazardous and confusing for boys.

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When a workout becomes a medical emergency: The rise of rhabdomyolysis

Spin-induced rhabdomyolysis has been on the rise.

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‘We keep people alive’: His flying ICU rescued 800g baby, 250kg man

He has also fulfilled a client’s last wishes to die in their homeland.

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Man, 28, who paid underage girls for sex gets 25½ years’ jail, caning for rape

He offered up to $500 each time for sexual acts with the 13-year-olds.

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Pre-school teacher dragged boy, 3, flung him onto the floor and slapped him

The woman denied slapping the boy and claimed she had merely “nudged the side of his head”.

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No more Marmite chicken? Iconic spread vanishes from S’pore supermarket shelves

It was out of stock at major chains, including FairPrice, Sheng Siong, Cold Storage and Giant.

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