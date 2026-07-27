Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 27, 2026

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S’pore condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, urges parties to exercise restraint
Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis attacked Saudi oil installations along the Red Sea coast.
Tan Boon Liat’s $950m sale adds to en bloc momentum as sellers turn realistic
Residents of Potong Pasir condo grapple with termite infestation
Schools must help students build discernment in AI age: Jasmin Lau
Lau said her biggest concern is the gradual loss of human communication due to AI use.
Is AI rejecting my job applications even before a human sees them?
A super El Nino in 2027 could put S’pore’s corals under threat again
UMNO-PAS marriage again? Anwar is staring down barrel of a rekindled Malay unity pact
Despite strong economic performance, Malaysia’s leader has struggled to win back Malay voters.