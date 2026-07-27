Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 27, 2026

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Published
Jul 27, 2026, 07:58 AM

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S’pore condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, urges parties to exercise restraint

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis attacked Saudi oil installations along the Red Sea coast.

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Tan Boon Liat’s $950m sale adds to en bloc momentum as sellers turn realistic

Tan Boon Liat building’s collective sale is the largest so far in 2026.

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Residents of Potong Pasir condo grapple with termite infestation

The Tre Ver is the second UOL project known to have such a problem.

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Schools must help students build discernment in AI age: Jasmin Lau

Lau said her biggest concern is the gradual loss of human communication due to AI use.

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Is AI rejecting my job applications even before a human sees them?

AI can polish up your CV, but it should still reflect the role’s requirements.

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A super El Nino in 2027 could put S’pore’s corals under threat again

If El Nino proceeds as predicted, impacts on coral reefs may intensify in 2027.

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UMNO-PAS marriage again? Anwar is staring down barrel of a rekindled Malay unity pact

Despite strong economic performance, Malaysia’s leader has struggled to win back Malay voters. 

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Woman injured in Sembawang accident returns to Myanmar for treatment

She said that she had two fractures in her right foot.

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Why Australian city Darwin is obsessed with laksa

The capital of the Northern Territory hosts a laksa festival every year.

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Nicholas Tse sheds tears at concert days after death of father Patrick Tse

Patrick Tse died at the age of 89 on July 16.

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