Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 26, 2026

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Jul 26, 2026, 07:46 AM

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Job tasters, Adulting 101 and $500 curiosity credits part of new five-year plan for S’pore youth

A total of $20 million will also be committed over the next five years to support youth-led projects.

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Small flats, big renovations: Seniors who downsize embrace compact living in style

For some, the renovation cost can be nearly as much as the price of the HDB BTO unit itself.

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One killed, 15 wounded as car hits crowd near Berlin Gay Pride

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz vowed to punish the perpetrators of the attack.

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‘I shouldn’t have told the joke’: David Neo on his quip in Parliament during Dear You exchange

The Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth said he took the criticism in his stride.

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How to survive the 40 deg C heat in Japan

Traditions from corporate dress codes to instant ramen preparation are melting away.

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What started India’s ‘cockroach’ protests that forced education minister to quit?

The protests reflect youths' anger over job scarcity, corruption and government accountability.

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Struggling ex-Lion S. Rajagopal gets help from football fraternity with a tribute concert

The Singapore football legend was diagnosed with dementia in July 2025 and is struggling financially.

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Why I’d rather spend on holidays than save for a house

Gen Zs and millennials globally embrace the “treat yourself” economy.

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What’s in a number? When fitness data starts running your life

Fitness data can motivate us to improve, but it should not dictate what a good life looks like.

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These young professionals in Singapore left stable jobs to sell pasta, pastries and Chinese tea

Meet the people behind a 12-seat pasta bar, a CBD takeaway kiosk and a premium Chinese tea brand.

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