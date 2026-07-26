Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 26, 2026

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Job tasters, Adulting 101 and $500 curiosity credits part of new five-year plan for S’pore youth
A total of $20 million will also be committed over the next five years to support youth-led projects.
Small flats, big renovations: Seniors who downsize embrace compact living in style
For some, the renovation cost can be nearly as much as the price of the HDB BTO unit itself.
One killed, 15 wounded as car hits crowd near Berlin Gay Pride
‘I shouldn’t have told the joke’: David Neo on his quip in Parliament during Dear You exchange
The Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth said he took the criticism in his stride.
How to survive the 40 deg C heat in Japan
What started India’s ‘cockroach’ protests that forced education minister to quit?
The protests reflect youths' anger over job scarcity, corruption and government accountability.
Struggling ex-Lion S. Rajagopal gets help from football fraternity with a tribute concert
The Singapore football legend was diagnosed with dementia in July 2025 and is struggling financially.
Why I’d rather spend on holidays than save for a house
What’s in a number? When fitness data starts running your life
Fitness data can motivate us to improve, but it should not dictate what a good life looks like.
These young professionals in Singapore left stable jobs to sell pasta, pastries and Chinese tea
Meet the people behind a 12-seat pasta bar, a CBD takeaway kiosk and a premium Chinese tea brand.