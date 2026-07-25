Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 25, 2026

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Salary and wrongful dismissal claims in S’pore rise to highest levels since 2019
Orchard Central tenants from levels 5 to 12 to move out by end-Nov
Ng Chee Meng pledges to fulfil promises to Jalan Kayu residents
Some had voiced concern that Ng would have less time for residents after returning to Cabinet.
The great tech manhunt: East Asia’s billion-dollar race for ASEAN talent
Japan, South Korea and Taiwan are turning to S-E Asia to plug a shortage of tech talents.
S’poreans advised to exercise caution at 4 Indonesian volcanoes
Indonesian authorities have placed a level 3 alert on the volcanoes, the second-highest level.
Dear young investors, your biggest asset is time
In your 20s, a wrong move, whether it is a job or an investment that is not working out, is rarely permanent.
My Community owes MCCY’s Cultural Matching Fund $330k
Woman who fatally stabbed boyfriend in Beach Road condo gets jail
2 doctors charged with planning drug party
Actor Chew Chor Meng’s daughter graduates from NUS
The local star, who has Kennedy’s disease, does not appear in the family photos from the ceremony.