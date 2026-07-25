Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 25, 2026

Updated
Published
Jul 25, 2026, 07:51 AM

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Salary and wrongful dismissal claims in S’pore rise to highest levels since 2019

A total of 13,083 employment claims and appeals were lodged in 2025.

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Orchard Central tenants from levels 5 to 12 to move out by end-Nov

In-principle approval has been granted by URA for the introduction of offices.

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Ng Chee Meng pledges to fulfil promises to Jalan Kayu residents

Some had voiced concern that Ng would have less time for residents after returning to Cabinet.

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The great tech manhunt: East Asia’s billion-dollar race for ASEAN talent

Japan, South Korea and Taiwan are turning to S-E Asia to plug a shortage of tech talents.

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S’poreans advised to exercise caution at 4 Indonesian volcanoes

Indonesian authorities have placed a level 3 alert on the volcanoes, the second-highest level.

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Dear young investors, your biggest asset is time

In your 20s, a wrong move, whether it is a job or an investment that is not working out, is rarely permanent.

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My Community owes MCCY’s Cultural Matching Fund $330k

The fund gives grants for private cash donations to charities.

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Woman who fatally stabbed boyfriend in Beach Road condo gets jail

She pleaded guilty to a charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

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2 doctors charged with planning drug party

The  offence carries a maximum jail term of 20 years and 10 strokes of the cane.

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Actor Chew Chor Meng’s daughter graduates from NUS

The local star, who has Kennedy’s disease, does not appear in the family photos from the ceremony.

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