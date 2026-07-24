Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 24, 2026

Updated
Published
Jul 24, 2026, 08:06 AM

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US imposes new tariffs of 10-12.5% on 60 trading partners

The levies, which take effect on July 24, will impact major economies like China, India and the EU.

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S’pore seeks to avoid becoming collateral damage from US tariffs: Vivian

He said tariff uncertainty reinforces need for ASEAN to deepen economic integration and enhance resilience.

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S’pore’s GIC posts lower returns as wars, tariffs turn global markets volatile

Annualised 20-year real rate of return came in at 3.4% – the lowest since 2020.

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What the Cabinet reshuffle says about S’pore’s strategy for uncertain times

The changes point to the nation’s priorities in a world roiled by a new wave of disruption.

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Ng Chee Meng’s Cabinet return gives workers a stronger voice: Union leaders

The labour chief will have greater influence and be able to convey workers’ sentiments directly to Govt.

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China’s wholesale markets are becoming tourist hot spots

This trend comes against the backdrop of Beijing’s broader push to stimulate flagging domestic consumption.

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The deeper considerations in Faishal Ibrahim’s resignation

It’s about the integrity of an office that carries constitutional and symbolic authority, says the writer.

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S’pore navy launches second multi-role combat vessel nine months after Victory

Four more of the warships will be delivered progressively from 2028.

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PE teacher admits to sexual offences against student he pursued romantically

He told the student it was not wrong to be in a relationship as long as it did not affect her studies.

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Woman recovers $32k worth of valuables left on bus with SBS Transit staff’s help

The passenger left her passport, $2k in cash and $30k worth of gold jewellery on the bus.

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