Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 24, 2026

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US imposes new tariffs of 10-12.5% on 60 trading partners
The levies, which take effect on July 24, will impact major economies like China, India and the EU.
S’pore seeks to avoid becoming collateral damage from US tariffs: Vivian
He said tariff uncertainty reinforces need for ASEAN to deepen economic integration and enhance resilience.
S’pore’s GIC posts lower returns as wars, tariffs turn global markets volatile
What the Cabinet reshuffle says about S’pore’s strategy for uncertain times
The changes point to the nation’s priorities in a world roiled by a new wave of disruption.
Ng Chee Meng’s Cabinet return gives workers a stronger voice: Union leaders
The labour chief will have greater influence and be able to convey workers’ sentiments directly to Govt.
China’s wholesale markets are becoming tourist hot spots
This trend comes against the backdrop of Beijing’s broader push to stimulate flagging domestic consumption.
The deeper considerations in Faishal Ibrahim’s resignation
It’s about the integrity of an office that carries constitutional and symbolic authority, says the writer.
S’pore navy launches second multi-role combat vessel nine months after Victory
PE teacher admits to sexual offences against student he pursued romantically
He told the student it was not wrong to be in a relationship as long as it did not affect her studies.
Woman recovers $32k worth of valuables left on bus with SBS Transit staff’s help
The passenger left her passport, $2k in cash and $30k worth of gold jewellery on the bus.