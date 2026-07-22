Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 22, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
More car dealers opening showrooms in malls as competition heats up
Lengkok Bahru fight: Man to be charged with murder
Shoppers lament Metro’s planned Paragon, Causeway Point exit
The department store has its fans, but its two stores saw little lunchtime bustle on July 21.
S’pore investors can now gain access to Grab, Sea and SpaceX on SGX
They will be able to buy the US SDRs from July 22 through their local brokerage firms.
Heritage firm My Community winding up
Will the Negeri Sembilan state polls be Bersatu’s toughest test yet?
After breaking with PAS, Bersatu must prove it can remain politically relevant on its own.
JC philosophy subject Knowledge and Inquiry to get syllabus refresh in 2027
Woman allegedly shared obscene images of young boys
Volunteer interpreter who helped Parti Liyani shares behind-the-scenes look at historic case
Resolving language differences was important to understanding her testimony, said the interpreter.
Nothing tests a dual-income marriage like a new baby
Parenthood has changed dramatically, while our expectations of marriage have not kept pace, says the writer.