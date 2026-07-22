Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 22, 2026

Updated
Published
Jul 22, 2026, 08:16 AM

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More car dealers opening showrooms in malls as competition heats up

Dealers want to reach consumers who are not actively shopping for a new car.

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Lengkok Bahru fight: Man to be charged with murder

The police said that they received a call for assistance at about 4.45pm on July 20.

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Shoppers lament Metro’s planned Paragon, Causeway Point exit

The department store has its fans, but its two stores saw little lunchtime bustle on July 21.

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S’pore investors can now gain access to Grab, Sea and SpaceX on SGX

They will be able to buy the US SDRs from July 22 through their local brokerage firms.

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Heritage firm My Community winding up

 Its executive director declared it cannot continue its business due to liabilities.

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Will the Negeri Sembilan state polls be Bersatu’s toughest test yet?

After breaking with PAS, Bersatu must prove it can remain politically relevant on its own.

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JC philosophy subject Knowledge and Inquiry to get syllabus refresh in 2027

It is currently offered at five junior colleges.

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Woman allegedly shared obscene images of young boys

She also allegedly recorded videos of a girl while the child was in the nude.

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Volunteer interpreter who helped Parti Liyani shares behind-the-scenes look at historic case

Resolving language differences was important to understanding her testimony, said the interpreter.

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Nothing tests a dual-income marriage like a new baby

Parenthood has changed dramatically, while our expectations of marriage have not kept pace, says the writer.

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