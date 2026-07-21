Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 21, 2026

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No by-election will be called after Faishal’s resignation, says Desmond Lee
Four MPs in GRC will serve Kembangan residents, and the PAP said it will strengthen the team in time.
Faishal’s resignation could hasten Cabinet reshuffle, reaffirms PAP’s high standards: Analysts
US imposes new 50% tariffs on some Canadian products
When must firms inform customers about using their personal data for AI training?
S’pore’s new rules mandate that organisations inform consumers if they use personal data to train AI models.
Metro to close stores in Paragon, Causeway Point after leases expire
Metro said the move will better position it to adapt to changing consumer preferences and opportunities.
Remaining charges against Hin Leong founder O.K. Lim withdrawn
A district court granted Lim Oon Kuin a discharge amounting to an acquittal on July 17.
Man accused of sexually assaulting friend’s teen daughter
Negeri Sembilan polls: Coalitions, conflicts, and what to watch
A $6,900 vet bill changed how I think about frugality in retirement
As she grows older, Sumiko Tan wants every dollar she spends to reflect what matters most to her.