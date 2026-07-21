Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 21, 2026

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Published
Jul 21, 2026, 07:52 AM

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No by-election will be called after Faishal’s resignation, says Desmond Lee

Four MPs in GRC will serve Kembangan residents, and the PAP said it will strengthen the team in time.

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Faishal’s resignation could hasten Cabinet reshuffle, reaffirms PAP’s high standards: Analysts

The development could affect leadership succession, they added.

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US imposes new 50% tariffs on some Canadian products

The products covered range from wine to hockey sticks to cement.

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When must firms inform customers about using their personal data for AI training?

S’pore’s new rules mandate that organisations inform consumers if they use personal data to train AI models.

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Metro to close stores in Paragon, Causeway Point after leases expire

Metro said the move will better position it to adapt to changing consumer preferences and opportunities.

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Remaining charges against Hin Leong founder O.K. Lim withdrawn

A district court granted Lim Oon Kuin a discharge amounting to an acquittal on July 17.

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Man accused of sexually assaulting friend’s teen daughter

When she was under 16, the man allegedly sexually assaulted her multiple times.

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Negeri Sembilan polls: Coalitions, conflicts, and what to watch

The campaign has focused largely on bread-and-butter issues.

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A $6,900 vet bill changed how I think about frugality in retirement

As she grows older, Sumiko Tan wants every dollar she spends to reflect what matters most to her.

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6 things to do in Australia’s Northern Territory

Highlights include a luxury train ride and stunning natural scenery.

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