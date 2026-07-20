Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 20, 2026

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Spain win second World Cup after 1-0 extra-time win over defending champs Argentina
The 6 breakout stars of 2026 World Cup
One is set for his EPL debut soon, with 2 others attracting interest from English top-tier clubs.
Why the job hunt is a struggle for some fresh graduates
There are enough entry-level jobs, but not necessarily in the sectors that many aspire to join.
Illegal tortoises offered for sale in S’pore on TikTok and Telegram
About $274k lost in scams involving phone calls from numbers starting with the digit 3
13 to be charged over fraudulent registration of SIM cards
Has commercialisation done more harm than good for sport?
Over the last few decades, commercialisation has turned sports into a multibillion-dollar industry.