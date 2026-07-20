Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 20, 2026

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Published
Jul 20, 2026, 08:00 AM

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Spain win second World Cup after 1-0 extra-time win over defending champs Argentina

Substitute Ferran Torres scores the winner in extra time.

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The 6 breakout stars of 2026 World Cup

One is set for his EPL debut soon, with 2 others attracting interest from English top-tier clubs.

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Why the job hunt is a struggle for some fresh graduates

There are enough entry-level jobs, but not necessarily in the sectors that many aspire to join.

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Illegal tortoises offered for sale in S’pore on TikTok and Telegram

Those found guilty of illegally importing such species can face severe penalties.

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About $274k lost in scams involving phone calls from numbers starting with the digit 3

At least 12 such cases have been reported since May.

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13 to be charged over fraudulent registration of SIM cards

They were offered cash rewards of $10 to $30 for each registered SIM card.

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Has commercialisation done more harm than good for sport?

Over the last few decades, commercialisation has turned sports into a multibillion-dollar industry.

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Do I need to look busy after I’ve finished my work?

This is often referred to as “productivity theatre”.

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Woman assisting police after teenage girl hurt at *Scape football event

The teenager was taken to hospital conscious.

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Where to go in HK for art, history and memorable meals

Check out culinary hotspots and cultural exhibits.

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