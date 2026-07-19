Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 19, 2026

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Drivers spend up to $300 to move car OBUs to suit their preferences
LTA said owners risk voiding the OBU's five-year warranty if third-party accessories affect the device's operation.
Cat fosterers to be allowed up to six cats in HDB flats under pilot scheme
World Cup 2026: Overseas gambling site using S’pore firms to collect illegal bets
Three Singapore-registered firms have been collecting funds for illegal football bets placed on an overseas gambling website.
Wildfire haze hangs over eastern US and World Cup final
The weekend’s highly awaited World Cup final is due to be held in an open stadium in New Jersey.
Man wanted share of wife’s $450k insurance payout for stroke during divorce
The High Court ruled that insurance payouts for critical illness are not for sharing in a divorce.
Fuel prices didn’t skyrocket before. Here’s why they could shoot up this time
The world is less ready to cope with an oil crunch if the conflict between the US and Iran drags on.
Man arrested for drink driving after fatal hit-and-run accident near Suntec City
A restaurant in East Coast has identified the victim as Dan Xiao TingFeng, a shareholder.
Why hit film Dear You struck a chord with Chinese Malaysians over roots and dual identity
The film, which has taken at least $4.8m at the box office, has prompted reflections on belonging, heritage and home.
Malaysia’s rare earths are prized by Washington – but at what cost to Putrajaya’s Palestine stance?
The little things we stumble upon that make life worth living
Part of the great joy of life comes from finding things, by design and by accident, says the writer.