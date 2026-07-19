Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 19, 2026

Updated
Published
Jul 19, 2026, 08:21 AM

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Drivers spend up to $300 to move car OBUs to suit their preferences

LTA said owners risk voiding the OBU's five-year warranty if third-party accessories affect the device's operation.

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Cat fosterers to be allowed up to six cats in HDB flats under pilot scheme

The cap includes both the fosterer’s own pets and the cats in their care.

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World Cup 2026: Overseas gambling site using S’pore firms to collect illegal bets

Three Singapore-registered firms have been collecting funds for illegal football bets placed on an overseas gambling website.

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Wildfire haze hangs over eastern US and World Cup final

The weekend’s highly awaited World Cup final is due to be held in an open stadium in New Jersey.

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Man wanted share of wife’s $450k insurance payout for stroke during divorce

The High Court ruled that insurance payouts for critical illness are not for sharing in a divorce.

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Fuel prices didn’t skyrocket before. Here’s why they could shoot up this time

The world is less ready to cope with an oil crunch if the conflict between the US and Iran drags on.

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Man arrested for drink driving after fatal hit-and-run accident near Suntec City

A restaurant in East Coast has identified the victim as Dan Xiao TingFeng, a shareholder.

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Why hit film Dear You struck a chord with Chinese Malaysians over roots and dual identity

The film, which has taken at least $4.8m at the box office, has prompted reflections on belonging, heritage and home.

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Malaysia’s rare earths are prized by Washington – but at what cost to Putrajaya’s Palestine stance?

Lawmakers warn that the deal could complicate Malaysia's foreign policy stance.

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The little things we stumble upon that make life worth living

Part of the great joy of life comes from finding things, by design and by accident, says the writer.

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