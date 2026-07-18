Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 18, 2026

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Orchard Road is changing, but does it offer enough reasons to return?
New concepts bring new energy, but the precinct’s lifestyle destination pivot remains unfinished.
GovTech’s restructuring reflects what is expected of agile tech teams
Age-based access, safer system design on social media needed to protect S’pore youth: Forum
A blanket ban on social media would not resolve the issue of harmful content, said panellists.
Pioneer union leader, former PAP MP Eric Cheong dies at 96
Hin Leong’s $3.4b claim against Deloitte struck out by apex court
It determined that Hin Leong’s trading losses were “not reasonably foreseeable” by Deloitte.
How the Iran war, tariffs are reshaping global sea trade
After two strikes, Anwar needs a home run in Negeri Sembilan
Pakatan Harapan faces a crucial test in the Malaysian state's election after heavy losses in the last two state polls.
Multiple organ failure can happen to a healthy person, say doctors
A key trigger of multiple organ failure in an otherwise healthy individual is sepsis.
Drivers, for everyone’s sake, stay focused
Youth under probe for multiple fires in Bukit Panjang HDB block
There will be more police patrols in the area until the investigations are concluded.