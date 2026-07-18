Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 18, 2026

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Published
Jul 18, 2026, 07:51 AM

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Orchard Road is changing, but does it offer enough reasons to return?

New concepts bring new energy, but the precinct’s lifestyle destination pivot remains unfinished.

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GovTech’s restructuring reflects what is expected of agile tech teams

Agility is no longer a corporate buzzword but a matter of survival.

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Age-based access, safer system design on social media needed to protect S’pore youth: Forum

A blanket ban on social media would not resolve the issue of harmful content, said panellists.

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Pioneer union leader, former PAP MP Eric Cheong dies at 96

He represented Toa Payoh from 1968 to 1988.

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Hin Leong’s $3.4b claim against Deloitte struck out by apex court

It determined that Hin Leong’s trading losses were “not reasonably foreseeable” by Deloitte.

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How the Iran war, tariffs are reshaping global sea trade

Geopolitical disruptions, including the Iran war, have redrawn shipping routes.

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After two strikes, Anwar needs a home run in Negeri Sembilan

Pakatan Harapan faces a crucial test in the Malaysian state's election after heavy losses in the last two state polls.

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Multiple organ failure can happen to a healthy person, say doctors

A key trigger of multiple organ failure in an otherwise healthy individual is sepsis.

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Drivers, for everyone’s sake, stay focused

The colourful animated displays in some cars can be downright dangerous.

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Youth under probe for multiple fires in Bukit Panjang HDB block

There will be more police patrols in the area until the investigations are concluded.

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