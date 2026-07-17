Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 17, 2026

Updated
Published
Jul 17, 2026, 07:50 AM

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Ahead of RTS Link, S’pore groups pitch ways to ease retail and F&B pressures

They highlight 3 key areas where industry and government can help local businesses.

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Tactile tiles at pedestrian crossings to be replaced over next 4 years

Tactile paving has been installed at pedestrian crossings since 2010 to guide the visually impaired.

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SMRT Buses wins contract to run 26 bus services in Eunos, Serangoon from June 2027

It will be taking over from SBS Transit, which has operated the package since 2016.

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Short, thundery showers expected in second half of July; days to remain warm

Temperatures during the day could also exceed 34 deg C on some days and remain warm on some nights.

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In Malaysia, the good vibes are with a resurgent Barisan Nasional

The Johor polls suggest that the BN empire is striking back, while the grouping in power looks ragged.

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Vietnam brews a new image for robusta, one sip at a time

Robusta is often dismissed as bitter and fit mainly for instant coffee, but growers aim to change that view.

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Bali police arrest S’porean for allegedly strangling girlfriend: Reports

The man had allegedly buried his girlfriend’s body in the room of a boarding house.

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WhatsApp’s latest privacy feature will not stop scams if users do not exercise scepticism

WhatsApp users should not be lulled into a false sense of security, says the writer.

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Man charged with drink driving again despite 3 past convictions, lifetime driving ban

He had allegedly driven the car without the owner’s permission in 2025.

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Slippers are trending for summer. Is it finally S’poreans’ time to shine?

Flip-flops have flip-flopped back into desirability.

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