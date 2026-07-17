Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 17, 2026

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Ahead of RTS Link, S’pore groups pitch ways to ease retail and F&B pressures
Tactile tiles at pedestrian crossings to be replaced over next 4 years
Tactile paving has been installed at pedestrian crossings since 2010 to guide the visually impaired.
SMRT Buses wins contract to run 26 bus services in Eunos, Serangoon from June 2027
Short, thundery showers expected in second half of July; days to remain warm
Temperatures during the day could also exceed 34 deg C on some days and remain warm on some nights.
In Malaysia, the good vibes are with a resurgent Barisan Nasional
The Johor polls suggest that the BN empire is striking back, while the grouping in power looks ragged.
Vietnam brews a new image for robusta, one sip at a time
Robusta is often dismissed as bitter and fit mainly for instant coffee, but growers aim to change that view.