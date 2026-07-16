Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 16, 2026

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GovTech lays off 93 staff as part of restructuring
GovTech restructuring signals shift towards technical, outcome-driven roles: Experts
GovTech currently has around 3,900 employees, excluding those in its experimental tech arm.
Bus drivers need to regulate speed to prevent bunching, says LTA after passenger’s complaint
Buses may sometimes travel below the speed limit even when the road is clear, Tower Transit Singapore said.
SIA, Scoot cancel flights to Middle East as conflict escalates
Primary 1 registration: 31 schools to conduct balloting in Phase 2A
Argentina beat England with injury-time goal to reach World Cup final again
Malaysia eyes land route for durians to China as supply glut deepens
Overland exports could expand Malaysia’s China market but raise questions over fruit quality.
If haze season comes, Indonesia alone can’t fight the fires
A trip to a Sumatra pulpwood concession shows far better preparedness. But the region still needs to help Indonesia.