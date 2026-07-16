Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 16, 2026

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Published
Jul 16, 2026, 07:40 AM

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GovTech lays off 93 staff as part of restructuring

The restructuring process will happen in three phases over the next two years.

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GovTech restructuring signals shift towards technical, outcome-driven roles: Experts

GovTech currently has around 3,900 employees, excluding those in its experimental tech arm.

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Bus drivers need to regulate speed to prevent bunching, says LTA after passenger’s complaint

Buses may sometimes travel below the speed limit even when the road is clear, Tower Transit Singapore said.

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SIA, Scoot cancel flights to Middle East as conflict escalates

Scoot had previously resumed its flights between Singapore and Jeddah on June 22.

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Primary 1 registration: 31 schools to conduct balloting in Phase 2A

At this stage in 2025, 38 primary schools went through a ballot.

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Argentina beat England with injury-time goal to reach World Cup final again

They will face Spain in the final on July 19.

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Malaysia eyes land route for durians to China as supply glut deepens

Overland exports could expand Malaysia’s China market but raise questions over fruit quality.

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If haze season comes, Indonesia alone can’t fight the fires

A trip to a Sumatra pulpwood concession shows far better preparedness. But the region still needs to help Indonesia.

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Wrong address? Beware of failed-delivery scams, police say

At least 43 cases of such scams have been reported since June 24.

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Jail for man who collected over $28m from unlicensed money remittance services

He was sentenced to 9 months and 7 weeks’ jail.

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